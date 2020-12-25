Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For renovations underway at three Longview parks as part of a 2018 bond package. A wide range of upgrades are planned for McWhorter Park, Lois Jackson Park and Stamper Park — everything from new playgrounds, new and added pavilions, new basketball courts and more. These renovations are part of Phase 1 of parks projects funded by the 2018 bond. Phase 1 also includes improvements at Patterson Park and Spring Creek Park, but a date for work to start at those facilities hasn’t been set. All of these upgrades and additions will improve the quality of our city parks, with some additions adding needed functionality — ask any parent who’s ever been in need of a bathroom for a child at Lois Jackson Park. We look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.
GUSHER: For the various service projects and acts of generosity by Longview students benefiting community members this holiday season. In Pine Tree ISD, students in the high school’s theater program are participating in a program called The Spirit of Christmas: A Giving Tradition. The students have been taking part in a project each day — everything from helping their parents more at home, building boxes for the drill team, Christmas caroling with special education students, reading Christmas stories to younger students and delivering hot chocolate to the district’s gate guards and secretaries. One of their most recent projects was bringing gift-filled stockings to students in third-through fifth-grades at the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines on the Pine Tree Primary School campus. Meanwhile, at Hudson PEP Elementary School in Longview ISD, a group of third-grade friends have started a business selling neck “buff” masks — tubes of fabric that can be worn as face masks — and are donating $1 from each sale to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview. Not only do these types of project teach youngsters to be civic-minded, they also show that the Christmas spirit is alive and well in Longview. To these students and others performing similar acts of generosity during the holidays, we say well done.
GUSHER: For the talent shown by an East Texas high school senior in winning the Congressional Art Competition in U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert’s 1st Congressional District. Hayley Jasper of Hawkins High School earned first place in the competition with her graphite drawing titled “Diamond Days.” The piece drawn from a photograph shows four Hawkins High baseball players standing close together. Contests such as this remind us not only of the importance of arts education in public schools but also of the amount of talent among East Texas students.
GUSHER: For Longview food pantries continuing to rise to the challenge of helping our neediest community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, vaccines are arriving every week in the Longview area, raising hope for a brighter 2021. But that doesn’t mean the economic strains that began months ago have eased. On the contrary, representatives at three Longview nonprofit organizations we spoke to this week say the demand is still high, but the resources aren’t keeping up. One big reason for that is most nonprofit organizations have been forced to cancel major fundraisers this year. Such is the case with Longview Community Ministries, which operates the city’s largest food pantry. The organization couldn’t stage its largest fundraiser, the Touch a Truck event at the Longview Mall. We urge East Texans to consider monetary donations to Longview Community Ministries, Newgate Mission, The Dream Center and other nonprofit organizations that help residents with food and other necessities, such as rent and bill assistance.