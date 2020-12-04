Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Longview Symphony Orchestra’s “Home for the Holidays” online concert, which will bring virtual holiday cheer to audience members today and Sunday. Music can fill the soul with the Christmas spirit, and if there’s a time when we could use a big dose, it’s this year. Executive Director Niki Groce said the concert features more than 50 musicians who performed their musical pieces at home and sent in their videos. “Our goal is to bring you some wonderful music, yet keep you healthy and happy at home this season,” she said. For information or to buy your tickets, go to www.longviewsymphony.org .
GUSHER: For the years of service to Gregg County residents by Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy, who is set to retire Dec. 31. Nealy has been a county employee for 37 years and elections chief for 15 of those years. Most recently, she and her staff were tested with probably the most challenging election of her career — and passed with flying colors. Nealy’s replacement, who she will help find, faces a tall task in filling the leadership void left by her departure. We wish Nealy well in her retirement.
GUSHER: For a much-needed new service offered by the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. The alliance, which is a local, independent, nonprofit organization, is offering a free in-home respite program that will offer family caregivers access to short-term relief with the help of in-home care professionals. The program was developed as the need for respite care among caregivers has become critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the alliance. We know family members of those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia will be grateful for the assistance, especially since support groups have been unable to meet during the pandemic.
GUSHER: For the decision by the Longview ISD board to leave the Place 3 trustee seat vacant until May’s election. Trustee Chris Mack, who was the board’s second-longest serving member, resigned Nov. 17. The board decided Monday not to make a temporary appointment and instead will allow district voters to fill the seat. Filing for the May election will begin Jan. 13 and last until Feb. 12. The election is slated for May 1.
GUSHER: For a new nonprofit group that says its aim is to fill gaps in the community and not to compete with other assistance organizations. Transformation Longview, which was formed this summer, was born with help from the Maxwell Leadership Foundation. The organization sent out surveys asking community members about the needs here, and one area of focus that was identified is poverty, specifically in a South Longview ZIP code. The group also says infant mortality and crime are other areas of focus. We applaud the group’s desire to work with other established nonprofit assistance organizations to make our community a better place to live.