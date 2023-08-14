Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the possibility of expanded passenger rail service through Longview. Amtrak — whose Texas Eagle train already provides service through Mineola, Longview and Marshall — is seeking federal funding for a project that would see service extended between Dallas-Fort Worth, through Louisiana and Mississippi to Atlanta, Georgia. Former Harrison County Judge Richard Anderson and his wife, Christina, are longtime supporters of passenger rail expansion. They told us the Federal Railroad Administration will determine this fall whether Amtrak gets $716 million for 16 passenger rail projects that would include those to make it possible to extend rail service from Dallas-Forth through East Texas and to Atlanta. That project would cost more than $82 million. “Not everyone is going to take the train across the country, but they want to be able to connect with regional hubs,” where airlines and other transportation centers are located, for instance, Richard Anderson said. This kind of rail project promotes tourism and other economic development, he added. Our fingers are crossed that this beneficial transportation project is picked for federal funding.
GUSHER: For the impending demolition of a dilapidated building in Longview’s historical Junction area. The structure at 811 Methvin St. previously was home to the now-disbanded Longview Community Theatre group. Theatre Longview, which has staged recent productions at the nearby Longview Community Center, has expressed interest in building a new structure on that property to use as rehearsal space, storage and more.
GUSHER: For the city of Longview’s effort to solicit public input about the future of its recreation centers. Parks and Recreation Director John Albertson said he has two objectives — to find out what is being done successfully at the recreation centers and how to move forward in the future. The first meeting was held this past week at the Green Street Recreation Center, and attendees voiced a desire for more activities at the facility at 814 S. Green St. Future public meetings will be scheduled at Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center and the Broughton Recreation Center.
GUSHER: For the impending return of high school football across East Texas. We can’t wait to see those Friday night lights and hear the sweet sounds of screaming fans. In preparation of opening weekend, fans should be on the lookout for The Zone magazine, which previews all area teams. It’s available only to subscribers. To make sure you don’t miss out, call 903-597-1121 or visit subscribe.news-journal.com .