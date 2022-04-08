Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services investigation involving East Texas Advanced Academies. The charter school system within Longview ISD, which operates six campuses, is being probed for allegations of child abuse or neglect at one or more of its schools. Little is yet known about the investigation or whether it will uncover wrongdoing. The News-Journal is playing the waiting game after it filed a bevy of public information requests regarding the investigation, but laws limit which information can be released when it involves this type of case.
GUSHER: For renovations at ArtsView Children’s Theatre in Longview. The nonprofit organization is one of several in the Arts!Longview cultural district to receive a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts that requires a local match. ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said the grant was for almost $33,000. He said some updates have been completed, while others are in the works. Some of those upgrades include adding a handicap-accessible ramp from the parking lot; updating signage; and new, expanded bathrooms. ArtsView is one of the city’s cultural gems, providing a fantastic education for our youth in every facet of stage productions. We’re glad to see its Tyler Street building get a much-needed facelift.
GUSHER: Speaking of building renovations, we’re also glad to see updates to Newgate Mission on South Mobberly Avenue. A project by the Leadership Longview Class of 2022 refurbished the facility’s floors; remodeled its bathrooms; repaired plumbing issues; painted the building’s interior and exterior; and installed new awnings, ceiling tiles and lighting fixtures. NaTusha Howard, executive director of the mission, told us the nonprofit organization applied to be selected as this year’s Leadership Longview project. An open house is set 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., where guests will be able to tour the renovated facilities.
GUSHER: For this past week’s USA BMX Freestyle Series at Dodson Action Sports Complex. The event brought world-class competitors to Longview, including Olympic athletes. We continue to be impressed with the quality of events hosted at the complex, which opened in December 2020, as well as the related tourism impact. Brian Dodson, who led the effort to establish the complex, was unsurprisingly beaming when we spoke to him Friday. “It really is a dream come true, and it still doesn’t even really feel like it’s happening — and it’s happening right in front of us,” he said about the national competition. “To see (the complex) blow up to a whole new level, it made all the work of getting the park done worth it. It’s very gratifying.” Dodson Action Sports Complex is at Ingram Park.
GUSHER: For funds raised by a local organization that go toward Ukrainian defense and military forces. East Texas Friends of Ukraine, which is led by Brad Bunt of Longview, now has sent $65,000 by wire transfer to the country to help it defend itself from the Russian invasion. “We’ve worked with those that are in defense of the Ukraine and then also the humanitarian aid side,” Bunt said of how the money is allocated. To contribute, mail checks to the nonprofit organization at P.O. Box 572, Judson, TX 75660.