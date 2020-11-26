Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For progress on the city's new police and fire training facility. A building permit for the project was issued earlier this month on about 90 acres of land off South Eastman Road provided by the Longview Economic Development Corp. at the Longview Business Park. Phase 1 of the project, which was funded as part of a 2018 bond package, includes the fire training center. A future phase of the project would include a police training facility and more. Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the new training facility will be a benefit for years to come as his department will be able to better prepare new and existing firefighters for the dangerous job through better training. The training facility will include a four-story fire burn tower, outdoor classroom, railcars for train derailment training and more. The target goal for completion of the fire training center is fall 2021, and we're glad to see a public safety project that will benefit our community coming to fruition.
GUSHER: For an effort by Visit Longview and the Longview Hospitality and Tourism Association to spread a bit of virus-free holiday cheer at local businesses. The organizations invited businesses to participate in a Christmas decorating contest. Between Dec. 2 and 14, residents can visit decorated businesses and cast a vote for the best decorated with the winning businesses receiving cash prizes. With numerous holiday-related events already canceled in the Longview area because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we welcome anything that allows families to safely view holiday lights and decorations. Visit Longview will post a list of participating businesses to its website at visitlongviewtexas.com, and residents can visit those businesses to vote for the best decorated.
GUSHER: For Kilgore ISD's decision to move toward joining a state COVID-19 testing program. Longview ISD already is part of the initiative and has started offering non-mandatory screenings to staff members and students on all of its campuses. Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker noted that the program is a result of Texas using federal coronavirus aid money to help school districts. We hope more of our school districts will consider the virus testing program, especially as positive cases increase across the area.
GUSHER AND DUSTER: For the decision by two East Texas school districts to increase pay for substitute teachers. Hallsville and Jefferson ISD trustees approved the boosted pay recently because, like so many other things this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected staffing. We support the decision by the districts to do what they must to attract subs — the education of students must remain the top priority. However, it's unfortunate districts are being forced to make these types of moves because that extra pay has to come from somewhere, and their budgets already have taken a pandemic-related hit.