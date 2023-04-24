Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For a continued shortage of lifeguards for city of Longview pools. The city announced in January 2022 it would limit pool hours at Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center because of the shortage. As the summer swimming season nears, the city says it has less than a quarter of the number of lifeguards it needs to fully operate its pools. Acting Parks and Recreation Director Seth Pyle said the department is looking at salary and other possible incentives to bring in more lifeguards, but added that the shortage is nationwide.
GUSHER: For the success of Kilgore native Ally Venable’s latest album. “Real Gone” remained for the third week at the top spot of Billboard Magazine’s Top 100 Blues albums category. The 24-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist released her debut EP at the age of 14, and by the time she was 15, she was on her first tour. Venable is on tour in Germany and will return to the United States in mid-May. Anyone looking for a great night of blues music should check her website at allyvenableband.com/tour for information on upcoming shows.
GUSHER: For free physical exams offered by Christus Health. Hundreds of Longview ISD student-athletes received physicals this past week at Lobo Coliseum. Casey Reed, athletic training manager for Christus, said the hospital has been providing free exams for student athletes for as long as she can remember, fulfilling a requirement from the University Interscholastic League. The free exams provide a great community service, especially to students who face obstacles in getting the physicals by other means. A second event is scheduled April 28 at Spring Hill High School as well as May 4 and 5 for Hallsville ISD.
GUSHER: For a push by new Gregg County District Attorney John Moore to fill vacancies in his office as he works through what he calls a “huge backlog” of cases. Moore took over for former DA Tom Watson after winning an uncontested election in November. He’s taken steps to address his staffing shortage by bringing back former DA Carl Dorrough as well as other staff members who worked under Dorrough. Moore said the staffing shortage isn’t uncommon, as DA office across the state also are having problems filling positions. Moore also received approval from county commissioners to widen the salary ranges that are possible in the three salary steps for prosecutors. That means that if he finds someone with experience, he doesn’t have to bring that person in at the minimum salary.
GUSHER: For the success of the Greater Longview United Way’s 2022-23 fundraising campaign. The organization revealed this past week during its annual end-of-campaign celebration that it raised $1,100,134, topping its goal of $1,075,000. That money is used to fund a wide variety of community assistance programs. “It helps us to know that all that money’s gonna go right back into our community to help people of all ages, all walks of life in health, financial stability and education,” said GLUW Executive Director Evan Dolive.