Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Refuge International, Komatsu and other businesses and organizations that have donated badly needed supplies to hospitals and clinics during the coronavirus pandemic. Refuge International donated 11,000 items of personal protective gear to Longview’s two hospitals, and Komatsu donated face shields to Diagnostic Clinic of Longview. GUSHER, too, for Sharman’s Sewing Center, which heard about the shortage of equipment, did research and got help from medical professionals then set to work sewing face masks. We know there are many more cases we’ve missed, and sincerely thank all who are stepping up to help.
DUSTER: For what appears to be a too-rosy picture being painted by Longview medical centers about their state of preparedness for dealing with COVID-19 patients. After a story quoting hospital officials saying they were well equipped, the News-Journal heard from medical professionals saying that’s simply not the case, that they don’t even have enough masks and other basic protective gear to deal with the current case load. The truth may be somewhere in the middle, but it doesn’t inspire confidence in what we’re being told by our hospitals about the situation.
GUSHER: For the Longview-area school district personnel who are working daily to get meals to students who rely on school nutrition to get through the week. All are doing yeoman’s duty, as exemplified by the fact Pine Tree ISD alone delivered more than 13,000 meals via bus to students from March 18 to 27. Bus deliveries are happening in some other area districts while some, like Longview and Hallsville ISDs, are making meals available for pickup. Thanks to the school staffs who are working through this trying time to ensure our children aren’t hungry.
DUSTER: To the criminals who are trying to exploit East Texans’ fears about the pandemic to defraud others. Scammers are asking people to send money for a coronavirus medicine or cure, needed household and medical supplies, new investment opportunities, charity organizations that don’t exist or to pay a medical bill of someone receiving treatment for the virus. Federal authorities are issuing warnings about those scams and others, and we encourage readers to never give personal information over the phone or email, to be suspicious of requests for money and not to click on links in emails.
DUSTER: For all who fail to heed orders from the president, governor, county and local officials to stay home and otherwise socially distance to slow the spread of coronavirus. Those who fail to follow the guidelines are spreading the virus and making the shutdown of business last longer. As we have said many times: Only go out if you must, maintain a distance of six feet between yourself and others, never be in groups of more than 10, and wash your hands. The only way we’ll get through this is pulling together.