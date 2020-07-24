Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the city of Longview’s proposed 2020-21 budget, which was crafted under the pressure of a pandemic and accompanying revenue hits. The budget set for final approval next month by the City Council would keep property tax rates unchanged and also not raise water, sewer and sanitation rates. The city would draw from its fund balance — basically a savings account — and use federal money to make up for those revenue declines. The budget also would include a continued hiring freeze for some departments and no pay raises (except for regular increases for public safety personnel.) This is a smart, reasonable spending plan for difficult times, and we applaud city leaders for their diligence. We expect more tough financial decisions await Longview and other area cities and counties.
GUSHER: For the safety precautions taken by elections officials in Longview-area counties for July 14 primary runoff voting. From providing hand sanitizer to voters and personal protective equipment to elections workers, keeping our balloting process safe was at the forefront. With a heavier turnout expected in November, those safety measure will be even more important. We encourage East Texans to take advantage of early voting to avoid crowds at the polls.
GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher, for the learning options proposed by East Texas school districts to keep students safe and engaged while learning, but a duster for the lack of details offered on how these plans will be practically implemented. Some districts provide laptops for students to use while learning remotely, but how about families that lack broadband internet access — not to mention students with no computer? How is there enough time in the day for educators to juggle students on campus while also providing “synchronous” remote learning, or real time instruction, and “asynchronous” teaching, which is recorded? And how do you monitor hundreds or thousands of students on a campus to make sure they’re wearing face masks or keeping social distancing? And we have to at least ask this question: Is the push to reopen on-campus learning like trying to shove the round peg into the square hole? That said, we know that for some parents, sending children to schools while they’re at work is the only option. In the end, these unprecedented times might be producing questions with no good answers.
GUSHER: For the economic boost to the state sure to come from Tesla’s decision to build its second U.S. factory near Austin. The electric car maker plans to employ at least 5,000 Texans to build the company’s upcoming Cybertruck pickup and will be the second U.S. manufacturing site for the Model Y small SUV, largely for distribution to the East Coast. The state’s business-friendly approach to economic development and bevy of incentives offered by Travis County snagged the project, and the economic rewards will be felt for years to come.