Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For a major step in a new Longview health care project first announced almost two years ago. Christus Good Shepherd Health System broke ground this past week on its new, $8.5 million Cardiovascular Center of Excellence, a 21,500-square-foot facility at its Longview campus. As Dr. C. Fagg Sanford, chief of cardiology of Christus Trinity Clinic in Northeast Texas, said during this past week’s groundbreaking, the facility will offer “one-stop” services for East Texans’ heart care. Todd Hancock, chief executive officer of Christus Good Shepherd Health System, said the center will have the capacity to serve the hospital’s 12 existing specialists and their teams, with opportunity for future expansion. The center also will provide expanded comprehensive cardiac care, including diagnosis, treatment, prevention, rehabilitation and education. Officials said the project is expected to take about eight months to be completed, and we look forward to this addition to our city’s already robust collection of high-quality medical facilities.
GUSHER: For the move by the Longview Public Library to help keep its patrons safe from COVID-19. The library used part of $20,000 in federal relief funding to purchase a book sanitizer for its main branch and plans to buy a smaller version of the same machine for the Broughton location. The sanitizers mean the library no longer has to quarantine books for eight days before they can be offered for checkout. “The book sanitizer has really solved a huge problem for us, even beyond COVID,” said library Director Jennifer Eldridge. “This really helps put our minds at ease in an otherwise very stressful and challenging time.” Longview Public Library patrons return about 13,000 books each month, she said, and the machine has helped those books recirculate much more quickly than the eight-day quarantine. We applaud the decision by the library to use part of its grant funding on a purchase that benefits its patrons and increases safety.
GUSHER: For the two recipients of this year’s Longview Unity Honors, which recognizes the lifetime achievements of residents who have led efforts to promote unity, mutual understanding and social justice in the city and area. This year’s honorees have impacted different areas of the community, but both have made a lasting mark. Shalonda Adams is principal of Pine Tree ISD’s P.A.C.E. Alternative Campus: DAEP and the district’s Adaptive Behavior Unit. Adams has worked with Partners in Prevention’s Hope For Youth, a social justice initiative to stop violence among youth in the community. She also has been part of local mentoring efforts, served on the Boys & Girls Club Board of Governors and as president of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society for women educators. Carroll Greenwaldt is a member of the city’s Unity and Diversity Committee and was instrumental in bringing the “backpack meal program” to Longview schools. He also volunteers at Newgate Mission, has served in Rotary International and as president of the board of directors of Refuge International in Longview. The luncheon is set 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 23 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview. Tickets are $20 and are available online or at any of three locations — Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.; or Partners in Prevention, fourth floor of the Glover-Crim Building, 140 E. Tyler St. For information, call Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019.
GUSHER: For the efforts by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to maintain a euthanization rate of less than 1%, even during the challenges spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility reported a live release rate of 99% for healthy, adoptable animals in 2020. “We would have thought this was going to be a catastrophic year,” Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said of 2020. “We wondered, ‘Is this going to mean mass euthanizations?’ But people have just stepped up to make sure that didn’t happen.” Kemper credits increased microchipping of animals as well as community and corporate support in helping return more animals to their owners or finding them forever homes. The success of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center in caring for the area’s pet population is yet another reason for residents to be proud to call this city their home.