Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the low number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Gregg County so far this month. The latest data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District showed six new cases of the virus since this past Thursday. And in the first 21 days of March, 225 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gregg County residents, which is 13% of the 1,682 cases reported in February and less than 5% of the 4,643 reported in January. More good news: COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s Trauma Region G, which includes Longview and Tyler, also continue to decline. That number was 73 as of Sunday, which was a decrease from 99 patients a week earlier. While these are all positive trends, it’s unrealistic to view the COVID-19 battle as winding down in our area. An Associated Press story in Wednesday’s News-Journal reported that scientists are warning of a delta-omicron hybrid of the coronavirus that likely will bring an eventual increase in cases, likely sooner than later.
GUSHER: For the assistance provided by the Longview Fire Department by dispatching four members of its wildland firefighting team to West Texas. The members are assisting as part of the intrastate mutual aid system, and although officials were unsure where exactly they would be helping, the Eastland Complex has burned more than 54,000 acres in an area 120 miles west of Dallas. The fires were about 70% contained as of Wednesday, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. Assistant Chief of Administration Steve Green said as long as the Longview Fire Department’s staffing allows it, crew members are deployed just about every time an activation is made, with firefighters previously being sent to other parts of Texas, such as Lubbock, and even to help battle the devastating California wildfires in 2020.
GUSHER: For the help offered by LeTourneau University students in the latest Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity home build. Students in the university’s Habitat Club recently spent part of spring break helping construct a home on Walnut Street in Longview. But that’s nothing new, as Habitat Construction Manager Nico Fourie said LeTourneau students have been consistent volunteers for years. “When I build a house in Longview, I know that I have a backbone (of volunteers),” he said. The students said they were glad to perform service in their own backyard, and we applaud their willingness to show love to their community.
GUSHER: For a ceremony that ensures the victims of the nation’s worst school tragedy won’t be forgotten. The event Saturday at West Rusk High School in Rusk County remembered the natural gas explosion 85 years ago at London High and Junior High schools that killed almost 300 people — mostly children. The disaster led to an odor being added to natural gas to prevent a similar tragedy. “We have this event because there is a saying which says, ‘No one is ever forgotten as long as we say their names,’ ” said Jean Tyner Davidson, secretary of the board of the West Rusk Alumni Association. “That is what we do — we say their names at this day of remembrance.”