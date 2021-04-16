Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the return of the Longview Greggton Rotary Club PRCA Rodeo, set today and Saturday at the Longview Rodeo Arena. This past year’s event was one of numerous victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we imagine fans are super excited for the return of bull riding, bronco riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping and lots more. All revenue generated from the annual rodeo is reinvested into community programs, scholarships and facilities, according to the Longview Greggton Rotary Club. Gates open each night at 6 p.m. with mechanical bull rides, pony rides and a petting zoo. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults and $5 for children ages 3 through 12. Reserved seat tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children ages 3 to 12 get free admission with purchase of an adult ticket and three cans of food donated to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. Tickets can be purchased online at longviewrodeo.com or at Cavender’s, ABC Auto or Boot Barn.
GUSHER: For the four Longview ISD graduates set to be honored as distinguished alumni. Longview Mayor Andy Mack, Longview District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, Blanche Henderson Brick and Joe Don Holley will be recognized during a ceremony May 21. All four have made their mark, either in Longview or outside of it. Brick, a 1957 Longview High School graduate, is a longtime educator who has worked in numerous schools. Mack graduated in 1978 and eventually earned his doctorate of dental surgery before joining East Texas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates in his hometown. He was elected mayor in 2015 and before that was District 4 councilman from 1997 to 2005. Wade graduated from Longview High School in 1986, and after college that included a stop in Japan, he worked at a New York City law firm before returning to Longview and starting his own company. Holley graduated from Longview High School in 1990, earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Texas and now is the senior vice president and principal shareholder at KS Inc. of Dallas. Congratulations to these former Lobos on their honors.
GUSHER: For the expansion of the nonprofit Heartisans Marketplace at its new location on Gilmer Road in Longview. The organization held an open house this past week to welcome the public and offer tours of its new store as well as its expanded job training area and more. Heartisans provides job training for unemployed women in the Longview community. The organization moved in November from downtown to 3501 Gilmer Road. Founder Julee Rachels told us the support from the community has been “phenomenal” in the organization’s seven years of operation. She said Heartisans eventually wants to add housing on 2 acres behind its Gilmer Road facility that would be for women who have completed the organization’s job training program. The organization provides a vital service to its community, and we wish it well in expansion plans.
GUSHER: For the recent honors earned by Kilgore College’s police and fire academies. Students, board members and faculty and staff members gathered Wednesday on the Kilgore campus for a celebration of the programs’ successes. In March, the KC Fire Academy was named the top-ranked online fire science degree program in the state by Intelligent.com based on curriculum quality, graduation rate and post-graduation employment. Meanwhile, The East Texas Police Academy later was recognized for its 100% pass rate for students taking the peace officer licensing exam. The big point to take away from these accolades is this area has top-quality education and training available for anyone pursuing a career in fire services or law enforcement. KC’s two academies are just another reason to be proud of East Texas.