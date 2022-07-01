Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: for the Rotary Club of Longview and its drive to provide a permanent exhibit for the Longview World of Wonders. The club and the museum this week officially unveiled the railcar exhibit largely made up of a flatcar donated by the Texas State Railroad Authority. The project was the brainchild of the club’s past president Griff Hubbard, a retired career rail man. The presentation Tuesday honored Hubbard and Mary Greenwaldt, who has been instrumental in the success of the museum, with plaques as part of the railcar exhibit. The exhibit includes “a large, widescreen television with a senor cued into the Union Pacific railroad crossing on Fredonia” that allows children to safely watch in real time whenever a train makes its way down the nearby tracks. Longview World of Wonders keeps hitting home runs with its educational — and fun — exhibits for children, and local partnerships like this make them even better.
GUSHER: For a break from triple-digit temperatures and a chance of rain in the forecast. We’ve reported a few times in recent weeks on the extreme heat that hit the area early this year, bringing days with temperatures above 100 degrees before summer even started. Although Longview hasn’t broken any records, nearby cities have — like on Sunday when Shreveport hit an official 105 degrees making it the highest temperature on record for June 26. The low- to mid-90s we’ve had this week are by no means cool, but it has been more tolerable — and less dangerous — to be outside than when highs are in the triple digits. And now we have a chance for rain or storms for the next couple days coming off a system in the Gulf. Although we have no burn ban in place in Gregg County and no reason to think the city’s Fireworks and Freedom Festival is in any danger of not proceeding as plan, we are dry and getting drier. We need some rain, and right before Independence Day would suit us just fine.
GUSHER: for continued movement toward closure in the 2016 disappearance and death of Sheryia Grant who was eight months pregnant when she went missing from Kilgore. A Smith County grand jury indictment obtained this week by the News-Journal shows a third suspect has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons in Grant’s death. Previous reports referred to a third juvenile suspect with no further information. The indictment accuses 22-year-old Edward Dewayne Brager Jr. of Troup of causing Grant’s death by striking her with a blunt object and setting her on fire with accelerant. We don’t know if Brager or Allen Lamont Sutton Jr. or Lanaeshia Lashae Young — who are also charged in Grant’s death — are guilty, but we do know the indictment and the arrest show law enforcement and prosecutors are continuing to work on the case. The body of 20-year-old Grant was never found, and a complete picture of what’s happened never emerged. This advancement keeps us hopeful that it one day will.
GUSHER: For the multitude of options for local youth to explore their interests, to learn and to remain productive through the summer in the Longview area. We reported this week about summer camps at ArtsView Children’s Theatre that are part of the organization’s PATHS education program, which stands for Performing Arts Theatre School. The current campers are nearing the end of a two-week session that culminates in a performance today of “Ear Today, Gone Tomorrow!” There are several more sessions scheduled this summer for children of various ages. We have also done stories about the many different camps offered through LeTourneau University. We reported about summer camps through Longview Museum of Fine Arts. We’re planning to connect soon with Thrive about their various summer opportunities for the youth. This is by no means a comprehensive list, but it’s one that makes us proud for the local emphasis on summer options for children.