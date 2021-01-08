Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For former longtime Gladewater fire Chief Wayne “Snuffy” Smith and the community of first responders who banded together to honor his memory as he was laid to rest this week. Smith served as chief with the department in Gladewater for nearly 30 years, according to Mayor J.D. Shipp. The mayor remembered Smith as a man who loved people and who had a passion for serving his community. As the procession made its way from New Beginnings Baptist Church on George Richey Road to the cemetery, it passed under an arch created by two ladder trucks proudly displaying a large American flag. It was a fitting final salute for a local hero.
GUSHER: For White Oak ISD’s efforts to bring a fire academy to the high school starting next school year. Superintendent Brain Gray said the district will offer the fire academy to seniors starting in the fall in a partnership with Kilgore College. The district also will allow some Union Grove High School students to take the course. At the end of the year, the students will complete their certification with a two-week course at Kilgore College to be able to work as firefighters. This type of practical education and training is invaluable for students whose paths take them down roads that might or might not include postsecondary education, and there is a growing need for it in our area. Thanks to White Oak ISD for recognizing a need and getting it filled.
DUSTER: For the fatal shooting early Sunday of an East Texas pastor and the events surrounding the incident. By all accounts from a prayer service on Wednesday, Starrville Methodist Church pastor the Rev. Mark Allen McWilliams’ Christian faith drove him to act as a shepherd for his congregation when, on Sunday before service, he found a young man hiding out in a bathroom inside the church. According to police accounts, the young man, Mytrez Duente Woolen, 21, of Marshall scuffled with McWilliams, was able to gain control of his gun and fatally shot him in the chest. The loss of life is senseless and tragic and the kind of thing we just cannot understand. However, a GUSHER is in order for how a community of faith brought pastors from as far as Fort Worth to wrap their arms of healing around the pastor’s wife and his congregation as they work to move forward and make sense of the destructive act.
GUSHER: For Gary Boyd who spent 10 years serving the residents of Gregg County as Pct. 3 commissioner. Boyd was first appointed to office by County Judge Bill Stoudt in the fall of 2010 to fill an unexpired term for the seat, which was left vacant when then-Commissioner Bob Barbee resigned. Boyd won his first full, four-year term as commissioner in 2012. He was was reelected in November 2016 to serve another four-year term that came to a close with his final Commissioners Court meeting on Dec. 30. After his final meeting, Boyd said his goal as commissioner was to leave the precinct “in better condition than I found it.” He believes he did, and as a conservative financial steward of tax dollars and overseer of the precinct with the largest amount of roads in the county, we agree. Commissioner Boyd, thank you for your service.