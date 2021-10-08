Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For a new program at Spring Hill High School that gives students a taste of career options post-graduation. The Practical Assessment Exploration System (PAES) lab allows students to discover five types of industries — construction, consumer services, business marketing, computer technology and process and production — through performing “job tasks.” As lead special education teacher Kathleen Woodard told us, the program aims “to help (students) develop what they’re interested in.” Programs such as this help give students direction for life after high school and are welcome additions to area schools’ offerings.
DUSTER: For the discovery of two dozen illegal immigrants being transported through an East Texas city. During a traffic stop early Sunday in Rusk in Cherokee County, sheriff’s deputies said they found a woman who was carrying 24 passengers in her SUV — all in the country illegally. Authorities said the passengers were from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras, and the woman is accused of picking them up from Houston and trying to drive them to Mississippi and Florida for payment. Everything about this situation is unfortunate — from the likely grim circumstances that led to the migrants seeking a new home in this country to the illegal actions of the woman accused of transporting them.
GUSHER: For a federal grant to Pine Tree ISD and Wellness Pointe that will be used to open a clinic for students as well as community members. This local grant is the only one of its kind awarded in Texas and one of 27 in the nation. The money is specifically for a new health care center on school district property. Valerie Baxter, Pine Tree ISD assistant superintendent for innovation and academies, said although services will offered to all patients, serving children is the clinic’s first priority. And while primary health services initially will be offered followed by vision and hearing, psychological services eventually also will be incorporated. Baxter also said the district wants the clinic to be an option for low-income families. The clinic, which doesn’t yet have a location, should be open early next year.
GUSHER: For recent roundtable discussions held in Longview and Tyler that tackled risky youth behavior and possible solutions. The events were hosted by Mercy Manor, a Longview nonprofit organization that assists youth experiencing “crisis pregnancy.” As Mercy Manor Executive Director Stephanie Fears told us, “We’d love to ... help reduce the risks that lead to crisis pregnancies. We would love to work ourselves out of a job.” Participants in the roundtable talks were those who have regular interactions with youth, including those who work at other nonprofit groups and at churches. We hope Mercy Manor can host more of these types of gatherings in the future.