Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the city of Longview making the responsible decision to cancel its annual July 4 fireworks show and festival amid tightening budgets and efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, and for the donor who stepped up the next day to provide $50,000 for the fireworks show. Because of the need for social distancing it will be a drive-in gala, and other events that have been part of the festival won’t occur.
DUSTER: For significant declines in sales tax collections statewide during May, reflecting transactions in April — and the reminder that Texas is facing a double economic whammy. While the overall 13.2% decline reflected the impact of the first full month of business closings ordered to slow the spread of COVID-19, the biggest chunk of the decline was in oil and gas collections as energy companies continued cutting in response to low prices that began early this year.
GUSHER: For Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt’s effort to cut the budget in response to revenue declines due to the pandemic and slowing energy production. He’s asked all department heads to find 15% in cuts to be considered as part of the budget process for the coming year, and is taking a hard look at every open position to determine whether they must be filled. This is a needed and fiscally responsible approach we hope to see other local governments emulating.
GUSHER: For LeTourneau University graduates’ roles in the U.S. return to space. Several graduates of the Longview-based university’s engineering programs are involved in the nation’s new public-private manned space program. They all provide another reminder of the many positive impacts LeTourneau and its grads have around the world — and even out of this world.
DUSTER: For Marvin Nichols Reservoir, the bad idea that seems never to go away. A telephonic 15-minute public hearing last week drew three callers. Two were opposed to the idea for the reservoir that would cover tens of thousands of acres of Northeast Texas property, taking with it livelihoods and traditions, to provide water for North Texas. Water planners in the Dallas area should be focusing instead on other alternatives.
GUSHER: For Longview’s strong response so far in returning census questionnaires, and for good response rates across the county and much of the region. As of Thursday, Longview’s response rate was just shy of 58%, and all of Gregg County’s was 56.5%. Both topped the statewide response rate of 55.3%. If you haven’t completed the questionnaire, please do. The count helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending each year, and is used in setting state and federal representation.
GUSHER: For the work Amanda Nobles has done as founding director of the Kilgore Economic Development Corp. since 1990. Her well-earned retirement from the post marks the end of a significant chapter in Kilgore history, and she will be missed. We were pleased to learn the corporation’s board has named Jana Russell to replace Nobles. Russell’s own long experience with the corporation and industry in the region means Kilgore’s strong economic development record will continue without missing a beat.