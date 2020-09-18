Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the academic excellence shown by two Longview-area students in being named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Pine Tree senior Marilyn Shen and Hallsville senior Jiasen Zhang were chosen based on scores from the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) taken their junior years. Only about 1% of the 1.6 million U.S. students who seek recognition in the scholarship program are named semifinalists, so this is a significant accomplishment. We wish Shen and Zhang the best of luck in their quest to become National Merit Finalists, which brings scholarship money.
GUSHER: For the first steps in a project to upgrade and renovate Longview’s Stamper Park. Tank cars used in the Longview Fire Department’s fire training facility at the park were removed this past week and taken to a new training site that will be built as part of a 2018 bond package. That same bond measure provides about $1.8 million to upgrade Stamper Park. That’s a welcome change to residents in the neighborhood of the park, who have said for years that smoke from the training facility caused health problems. As District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said, “This is like a dream come true.” We look forward to seeing the completed new Stamper Park.
GUSHER AND DUSTER: For the mixed report on Longview crime in 2019. The annual Department of Public Safety data showed the city’s overall crime rate fell by almost 2% from 2018 to 2019, even as the statewide crime rate inched up. That’s good news. Other bright spots include a significant decline in burglaries in Longview, which decreased almost 30%. But the report brought up some troubling data, including increases in several categories such as rape, robbery, assault and larceny-theft. And then there’s homicides in the city, which numbered four in 2019 but already could be as many as nine so far this year, depending on if all the deaths end up classified as such. That also would top the city’s total homicides in 2018, which was seven.
GUSHER: For the lasting effect on the East Texas sports community left by News-Journal sports reporter George Whitley. George, 54, died suddenly this week leaving behind a wife and daughter. George covered every type of high school sport during the past five years, forming relationships with coaches and others at schools across the Longview area. As evidence of George’s impact, Spring Hill High School will set up donation boxes at tonight’s football game against Anna to benefit his family.