Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For an effort to save historic and unique concrete homes built by R.G. LeTourneau after World War II. Two original Tournalaid homes remain standing in Longview on property now owned by Komatsu — possibly the last two in the world. The Tournalaid homes were built with LeTourneau’s patented Tournalayer, which weighed 60 tons and had 10-foot tall tires. It could produce a 30-ton, 720-square foot concrete and rebar home in about a day. The project to save the homes from demolition would see them moved to LeTourneau University property. The structures are absolutely worth saving and preserving. Conor Herterich, program manager for endangered properties and Northeast Texas program officer for Preservation Texas, said the homes “are significant,” adding that, “They are truly endangered... and there are really no others of their type left.”
GUSHER: For a partnership between the city of Longview and the Greater Longview United Way that would bring outdoor learning spaces for small children to city parks. Born Learning Trails are designed to support early childhood development and promote physical activity, according to the city. They feature interactive signs and activities that encourage parents and caregivers to engage with their young children in fun, educational ways. The trails are designed to be used by children up to age 5 and will focus on key areas such as literacy, math and science. The first trail signs will be installed at Lois Jackson Park and in June at Broughton Park. More Born Learning Trails will be added in the future to other city parks.
GUSHER: For the 35th anniversary of the Freeze Your Fanny benefit bike ride. The annual event benefits East Texas Lightnin’, an independent team of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The athletes participate in Special Olympics events throughout Texas, and the team is based in Longview. Cari Hoefer, race director, told us the event shows people with disabilities that they can “do anything.” “If it wasn’t for this bike ride, we would not be able to give our athletes an opportunity to participate in any kind of activity, and it gets them out into this community to thrive and make goals,” she said. This year’s race is set Feb. 4. To register, visit tinyurl.com/6srtx6y9 , and for information, visit facebook.com/fyf88 .
GUSHER: For free plumbing classes offered by Longview ISD to adults in the area. Registration was Saturday for the six-week course, which will teach participants how to hook up a faucet and sink, learn about different tools and how to properly use them and more. Course teacher Harold Gober, plumbing instructor at Longview High School, said one goal of the classes is to teach participants a basic knowledge of plumbing skills and learn how to “secure” pipes and more in case of an emergency until a professional can be called. Kudos to Longview ISD for offering this community service through a financial grant from AAON Coil Products.