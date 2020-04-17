Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Aaon Coil Products for continuing forward with an expansion plan that will lead to an addition of 100 jobs at its plant in Longview. We are always pleased to see job growth, and especially in manufacturing. But to see it now, as so many other firms are cutting hours, jobs and pay, this expansion is truly a bright spot in the local economy.
GUSHER: For the mostly unsung municipal and utility workers who have been keeping our cities going under trying circumstances. While many of us are sheltering at home, these fine folks are keeping the water flowing, trash collected and lights on for the hospitals and the rest of us. Special gratitude this week for the legions of utility workers who fanned out across the region to restore power to tens of thousands of people after severe storms on Easter.
DUSTER: For East Texas Advanced Academies conducting a meeting that was not accessible to the public, and after failing to give the public proper notice. At the improperly convened virtual meeting, the nonprofit organization that’s running six Longview ISD campuses as charter schools approved a partnership it said would smooth its relationship with the district. The News-Journal was able to be there only by using a district patron’s email address.
GUSHER: For Sobol Welding Supply, which is celebrating its 85th anniversary as a fixture of the East Texas Oil Field. Third-generation owners Mendy and Natalie Rabicoff are well known across the region both for Sobol’s support of good works and their personal leadership of important efforts. Their lives are positive examples not just for their immediate family, but all of us who are privileged to know them. Congratulations on this milestone.
DUSTER: For the uncertainty that the thousands of area residents who have been thrown out of work by the pandemic are feeling, and for state and federal governments that are inadequately prepared to handle the throng seeking help. We fully support the restrictions in place to contain the spread of the virus, but wish there was a way to get past the pandemic without the impacts it’s having on so many people.
GUSHER: For Longview Main Street and its efforts during the pandemic to support local businesses. Its Living Room Picnic Day earlier this month, and its Driveway Dinner Day coming up on April 23, are fun ways for us to do that. Both encourage residents to visit a local restaurant for carryout food, then to enjoy it at home, or, in the case of Driveway Dinner Day, sitting in the car of the driveway where we can wave to our neighbors. How about a Front Yard Friday Night to take the place of Downtown Live?