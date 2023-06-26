Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the effort by nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies and community members to provide storm relief across the Longview area. The storm brought widespread power outages that left some residents in the dark — and without air conditioning — for days. Numerous distributions this past week showed the big heart of East Texans, with those in need receiving bags of ice, water, meals and much more. Severe weather is common in East Texas, but it’s certain that our community is ready to respond in whatever way is needed.
GUSHER: For Gene McWhorter, who recently was recognized as The Rotary Club of Longview’s Citizen of the year. McWhorter is a 1957 graduate of Longview High School, and his family traces its roots in Longview back to 1847. He has been recognized for many years as a historian of the community and of the Rotary Club. McWhorter, along with his brother Bill and sister Charlotte Rundell, was responsible for the city of Longview’s acquisition of 80 acres for McWhorter Park and for the donation of 90 acres, including Lake Lomond, to a nonprofit organization for future development as Echols Park. McWhorter also has written numerous books and articles on electronics, electricity, digital systems, applications of processing equipment and control systems, and history (including corporations, Gregg County, Longview, and the Rotary Club). “The highest honor anybody can receive in his life is from the citizens of his own hometown. They know your faults, but they praise you anyway,” McWhorter said after receiving the honor. “I’m humbly grateful. A hometown is a special privilege. Not everybody has one, but I am fortunate to have a hometown, and it’s right here amongst all of you.”
GUSHER: For a local effort to establish a nonprofit community darkroom to preserve analog photography. Jamie Maldonado said he knows several photographers who shoot film and realized there may be a market locally for film photography and development, leading to him establishing the Piney Woods Darkroom. A fundraiser for the effort is planned July 6 at Silver Grizzly Espresso during ArtWalk in downtown Longview. The fundraiser will include 8x10-inch Polaroid portraits with the proceeds going to fund the darkroom, Maldonado said. To donate or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/fa7p2tvm or pineywoodsdarkroom.org .
GUSHER: For the numerous summer classes and camps being offered across the Longview area, including at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Classes at the museum began this month and continue through Aug. 3. Mark Nesmith, one of the instructors at the art museum, said about 160 children are signed up for the summer program, a number he hopes to see reach 200. For information about how to register, go to lmfa.org .