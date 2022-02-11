Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For the deaths of two people Wednesday in a Kilgore house fire. It was unclear what caused the blaze, but any fatalities under such circumstances is a tragedy. The sad situation does bring up reminders of how to keep your home safely heated during winter weather. That includes plugging space heaters directly into a wall outlet and not using an extension cord; monitoring space heaters, fireplaces and anything else used as a heat source; and making sure fire and carbon monoxide detectors are installed and working properly.
GUSHER: For an upcoming honor for one of Longview’s arts icons. Arts!Longview selected Pat George Mitchell, the founder of Longview Ballet Theatre, as the organization’s first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Artistic Excellence. The award will be handed out next January during Arts!Longview’s first Honors Gala. Mitchell founded the ballet company in 1972 and has led 50 productions, choreographed more than 150 ballets and taught more than 1,000 dance students. She will cap her career in March with the Longview Ballet Theatre’s production of “Cinderella.” While we’re sad to see Mitchell leave her post leading the city’s excellent ballet company, we’re pleased to know she will receive the recognition she so richly deserves.
GUSHER: For a new direction for Longview’s original radio station. KFRO, at FM 95.7/AM 1370, recently relaunched with a new format and a renewed slogan as “The Voice of Longview.” New owner Scott Rice is broadcasting from what was once the living room of KFRO’s founder, J.R. Curtis, which is attached to the land where the stations’ radio towers are located. Rice said the station hasn’t called itself “The Voice of Longview” since the Curtises owned it. “It’s important to tie it back to the city of Longview because it’s been gone for so long,” he told us.
GUSHER: For the return of Theatre Longview productions to the Longview Community Center. Theatre Longview stopped staging shows at the facility on East Whaley Street in 2017 because of the cost as well as other factors. But after Arts!Longview took over management of the center — and after Theatre Longview received more than $18,400 in hotel occupancy tax funding from the city — the theater company was able to work out a return. Theatre Longview has scheduled several productions this year at the community center, beginning in March with Pulitzer Prize-winner “Crimes of The Heart.”
GUSHER: For a $25,000 donation made by CenterPoint Energy to help complete a new facility planned at the old Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital in Kilgore. Christus Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the city of Kilgore and KC are collaborating on the development of the facility to be called the Roy H. Laird Medical Center. The center will include new teaching and lab space for the college as well as an expansion of Christus Good Shepherd’s footprint near the existing emergency center. Kilgore College officials said the $25,000 donation will further supplement the costs to create KC’s new teaching facility. The medical center will be a welcome addition not only to Kilgore but the whole area, and we look forward to its completion.