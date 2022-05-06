Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER AND GUSHER: Duster for over-budget bids to construct a Gregg County parking facility near the courthouse in downtown Longview, but a gusher for commissioners sticking to their guns and rejecting the proposals. The two bids for the project were between $18 million and $20 million, while the estimated budget is $10 million to $12 million. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told us the county will “refocus” on the project to see where changes can be made to “get within a number that we can feel comfortable with.” Stoudt, as well as Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney, stressed that the court is committed to completing the parking garage project, which has been discussed for years. We support that decision and are confident county leaders can make the needed changes to get the project within budget.
GUSHER: For the almost $2.9 million raised for the region’s nonprofit organizations during East Texas Giving Day, including more than $159,000 for Gregg County groups. The overall total for the online fundraising campaign, which was sponsored by the East Texas Communities Foundation, was almost $200,000 more than this past year’s effort. The $159,000 to 33 nonprofit organizations in Gregg County will help numerous community members and is another reflection of East Texans’ generosity.
GUSHER: For the appointment of Anthony Boone as permanent Longview police chief. Boone, who was assistant police chief when he was named acting chief upon Mike Bishop’s retirement, was approved for the position unanimously this past week by the City Council. Boone has been with the department since 2001 and was named assistant police chief in 2015. Sheriff Maxey Cerliano as well as Bishop and former Longview police Chief J.B. McCaleb spoke in favor of Boone’s appointment, and we echo their support.
GUSHER: For the three Longview High School graduates set to be honored today at Longview ISD Distinguished Alumni event. Kay Ray (Class of 1970), Rogers Pope Jr. (Class of 1985) and Trent Williams (Class of 2006) have taken different paths after leaving Longview High, but each has made a positive impact on their hometown in numerous ways. We salute each for the well-deserved honor.
DUSTER: For the low turnout in Gregg County during the first week of early voting for city and school elections. Less than 3 percent of the county’s registered voters had cast a ballot as of this past Friday afternoon, so we encourage voters to go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Longview residents not only must decide on a $45.6 million bond to help secure the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund, but those in the Spring Hill area will choose a new City Council representative from among three candidates. In addition, Longview ISD is asking voters to approve four bond propositions totaling $230 million. To see an overview of races across Gregg County, go to tinyurl.com/gregg countymay7ballot . For sample Gregg County ballots, go to greggcounty votes.com/whats-on-the-ballot/ .