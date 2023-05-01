Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the approaching completion of a long-in-the-works Longview road construction project. The city on Friday reopened a portion of McCann Road to full traffic in both directions. Work on the road began in June 2021 and is part of a project to extend Boorman, Guthrie and Cargill Long trails under Judson and McCann roads. The overall project started in March 2020. The work cost about $4.6 million, which was paid for with funding from the Longview Economic Development Corp. and a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. The city said some details remain on the McCann Road portion, including milling “to smooth out the asphalt transitions” that “will only require single, short-term lane closures with low impact to traffic.”
GUSHER: For more than 70 years of service to Longview by Lowell Holloway Furniture, which is in the process of closing. The store’s beginnings are connected to Longview’s founding father, O.H. Methvin. Information in an old newspaper says Methvin’s granddaugther, Lizzie Methvin, married Alton Holloway, and they owned what was called Home Furniture from 1914 to 1958 in downtown. Today, Lowell Holloway Furniture on West Marshall Avenue has been solely owned by Hubert Akins since 1997, and the business has been a family affair for years. Akins, 97, says although running the store is still a “pleasure,” health issues have forced him to close it.
GUSHER: For the more than $110,000 raised for 45 Gregg County nonprofit organizations during the annual East Texas Giving Day. In total, almost $2.7 million was raised for East Texas nonprofit groups through almost 6,000 donations Tuesday as part of the online fundraising event organized by the East Texas Communities Foundation of Tyler.
GUSHER: For a statewide award given to Spring Hill High School teacher Emmie Drueckhammer. Drueckhammer was honored Thursday by Humanities Texas as a recipient of the Outstanding Teacher of the Humanities Award. Humanities Texas presents its annual awards to encourage excellence in teaching and to recognize teachers who have made exemplary contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programming, according to Spring Hill ISD. Drueckhammer is one of 15 teachers selected for the honor from more than 600 Texas teachers nominated.