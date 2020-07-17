Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For Gregg County being forced to scrap plans to restart jury trials this month. Officials had developed a plan under state guidelines to begin conducting jury trials again with a variety of safety measures in place at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, where there would be enough room to implement social distancing measures. However, the recent increase in local COVID-19 cases changed those plans.
GUSHER: For Gregg County officials putting safety and caution first and shelving jury trials. While the decision likely wasn’t an easy one and the urge to get the wheels of justice spinning is strong, the right decision was made.
GUSHER: For the community support shown to COVID-19 survivor Jesus Mancha. Mancha, who told his story in this past Sunday’s News-Journal, talked about the help and support he and his family received not only from health care workers but from community members during his three-month hospital stay. “I love this town. I love the people, and this illness has really opened my eyes even more to why I love this town,” Mancha said. We couldn’t agree more.
DUSTER: For the lack of transparency — and the apparent ignorance of the Texas Open Meetings Act — shown by Longview ISD. The board of trustees on Monday failed to approve an anti-racism resolution, and the district initially refused to release the resolution publicly. That’s illegal. Our city’s largest public district should be setting the example on open meetings laws, not needing to be schooled on them.
GUSHER: For the extra COVID-19 safety precautions implemented by Longview football head football coach John King during his team’s summer drills. Summer is in full gear, and wearing face coverings while working out under the July sun isn’t fun. But making the drills “safe for everyone” is the focus, King said. “It’s not the most comfortable situation, but it’s safety first and the kids understand that,” he said. We know King and his staff also will monitor the safety of his players when it comes to dehydration and other issues related to the heat.