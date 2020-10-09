Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For a meeting this week that aimed to join the efforts of area veterans service groups. The gathering at Longview’s VFW Post 4002 was a networking event with a goal of ensuring no area veteran lacks needed assistance. “There’s so many organizations trying to help vets, and we need to come together to better help them,” said Army veteran Jay Wichlacz of the East Texas Veterans Alliance based in Tyler. That makes sense. Figuring out which group can help with which need can send veterans into a maze with no exit in sight. We hope meetings such as the one this week will continue on a regular basis and provide clear direction for our veterans needing assistance.
DUSTER: For proposed cuts by the Texas Department of Agriculture that would directly affect services provided by the East Texas Food Bank. The department, responding to a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott to trim its budget by 5%, has proposed a $1.9 million cut to the Surplus Agricultural Product Grant. That grant goes toward helping food banks obtain fresh produce from local growers. The East Texas Food Bank said, if the cuts are approved by the Legislature in January, it will receive $92,373 less in funding. That will translate into 738,984 less pounds of produce going to East Texans in need and a loss of 615,820 meals. The food bank serves Gregg and 25 other area counties, and its services have never been more urgent than during the COVID-19 pandemic. You only need to look at the long line of vehicles during the food bank’s numerous drive-thru distribution events in Longview to see the need here. We hope lawmakers would agree that cutting money that goes directly to feeding needy Texans during an economic crisis isn’t good policy and that other avenues to trim that $1.9 million should be considered.
GUSHER: For the decision by the Texas Education Agency to give public school districts extra time to enroll more students this school year. The TEA announced this past week that it will extend the minimum funding guarantee an additional six weeks. That means districts will receive their anticipated funding through the first 18 weeks of the school year, regardless of changes to enrollment or attendance. State funding for Texas schools is based on enrollment, but COVID-19 has taken a bite out of student populations across East Texas. We hope as infection rates remain low at area school districts that more families will choose to return their children to classrooms.
DUSTER: For what could be a faulty conclusion drawn by the Longview ISD board of trustees after a report this week on grades for the first six weeks of school. Trustees heard that students learning at home are failing classes at a higher rate than students in classrooms. Board President Ginia Northcutt responded that the district must “get them back in class,” referring to students, as a way to resolve the grade dilemma. But jumping to a conclusion that the only way to improve the grades of at-home learners is eliminating at-home learning does a disservice to the district’s families, who continue to have legitimate safety concerns during the ongoing pandemic. It’s a reality that some students learning remotely, for various reasons, would perform poorly regardless of the quality of instruction. However, before seriously considering pulling the plug on virtual learning, has the district considered more and better training for educators on the use of technology and methods to teach remotely?We would imagine some teachers in Longview ISD excel at remote teaching, while others have difficulties. Why not consider a program in which teachers who are comfortable with virtual instruction work one-on-one with their peers? An improvement in the overall quality of remote education could translate into an overall increase in students’ grades. Remote learning is harder — for teachers and students. That’s a reality. But while ending it would be the easier course to take, we don’t know that it’s the right one for the district’s families.