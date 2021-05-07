Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For a COVID-19 vaccine clinic held this past week at Newgate Mission in Longview — an effort that its organizer, nurse practitioner Daytral Brown, said was aimed at serving those “who are often overlooked.” As a drive-thru clinic this past month at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview showed, a high demand exists in our communities for vaccination efforts that meet residents where they are. Gregg County’s vaccine hub continues to operate every weekend at the Longview Fairgrounds, but stories we’ve heard from residents at the Newgate Mission clinic and the drive-thru Broughton clinic illustrate the problems faced by some — transportation issues, job conflicts and more — with getting shots there. We hope more clinics, such as Brown’s The Beverly Clinic, can obtain vaccines and then offer those shots at locations where community members can best access them.
DUSTER: For the prevalence of sexual assaults against children in Longview, as reported Saturday in a story about Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Since 2016, 212 such cases have been reported to Longview police. That compares with 186 sex assault cases involving adults in the same time frame. Those shocking numbers show the need for greater education and awareness. Roxanne Stevenson, executive director of The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, said education such as “body safety” should be taught in schools to help children understand about boundaries — what is appropriate behavior and what is not. She also said children must be taught that if they feel uncomfortable around someone, “there’s a reason,” and they should tell somebody they trust. The Martin House, which assists children who are reported victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes, serves Gregg, Harrison and other area counties. In 2020, the center reviewed 2,513 total reports of abuse, conducted 650 forensic interviews and 40 sexual assault exams. More than 360 of the forensic interviews and 22 sexual assault exams were in Gregg County. Stevenson also told us that the 2020 school closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic are having a ripple effect. She said Martin House has been “really busy” this year, because teachers and other trusted adults weren’t around most of this past year to report possible sexual abuse of children. That’s another unfortunate side effect of the pandemic.
GUSHER: For Penny Fleet, Spring Hill ISD’s pick for its next permanent superintendent. Fleet, a former assistant superintendent with the district before she began serving as its interim chief, was named the lone finalist for the position this past week by trustees. After a required 21-day waiting period, she will become the only female superintendent in Gregg County school districts. Board President Mark White said Fleet has “years of experience and knowledge from serving at every level of education.” Fleet was named interim superintendent in January after former Superintendent Wayne Guidry submitted his resignation following the board not extending his contract. We wish Fleet well in her new position.
GUSHER: For a first-of-its-kind event that attracted hundreds of professional BMX riders to Longview. The Legends League BMX Jam was held Saturday at Dodson Action Sports Complex. More than 300 riders from all across the country attended the event, which showed our city’s ability to create new ways to draw tourism and the economic benefits that come with it. The overriding theme heard from organizers and attendees was the facility that opened in December at Ingram Park has put Longview on the map in the world of professional BMX and skateboarding. That’s mainly because of the park’s “exceptional” design, as described by BMX legend Mat Hoffman, who was among the attendees. Congratulations to the event’s organizers on the huge success, and we look forward to seeing what’s next at the complex.