Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For the tepid response among residents in Gregg and surrounding counties to this year’s census. The percentage of residents who have completed the questionnaire is less than 60% in Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Rusk and Panola counties. That’s too bad. Federal funding is distributed to communities based on census data — that’s money for health care, public works, transportation, assistance programs such as WIC, SNAP and Head Start and more. If you haven’t filled out the once-a-decade census, the clock is ticking. This year’s deadline has been moved up to Sept. 30. You can complete the census at 2020census.gov/en or by calling 844-330-2020.
GUSHER: For the fiscal planning by the city of Kilgore that has made its budget able to weather the economic storm whipped up by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kilgore’s sales tax revenues have plunged about 28% through the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2019. That’s a staggering loss of almost $2 million. But Kilgore leaders aren’t worried. “We see this happen every three to five years,” City Manager Josh Selleck said this past week. That’s because those losses are mostly connected to oil and gas, and Kilgore has been down that road many times and knows what to expect. Selleck said the city consistently estimates conservative sales tax revenues during the budget process. Any unbudgeted revenues are put into reserves or are used for major infrastructure projects. It’s this type of planning and forethought that will help our governmental entities survive the economic downturn.
GUSHER: For the years given to Kilgore College and the Texas Shakespeare Festival by Raymond Caldwell, who is retiring soon on his 78th birthday. Caldwell has spent 54 years in education. Probably the gem in that career is the Shakespeare festival, which he founded in 1986 and has grown into not only one of the premiere such festivals in the state, but the nation. “Who would have thought that a small town like Kilgore ... could have turned into a nationally recognized theater festival,” he said. We congratulate Caldwell on his retirement and thank him for his commitment to bringing quality arts to East Texas audiences.
GUSHER: For the life of longtime News-Journal reporter Jimmy Isaac, 43, and his dedication to his community and to quality journalism. Jimmy died Friday at a Dallas medical center from complications stemming from a chronic heart condition. Jimmy was just as often relied upon during his years with the News-Journal for stories that required in-depth knowledge of municipal operations as he was for stories that needed a human touch that could connect with readers. He was a professional, seasoned journalist and a quality writer — and he was our friend. We’ll miss him dearly.