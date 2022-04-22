Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For progress in a Heartisans Marketplace housing project. The nonprofit organization in Longview, which provides job training for women in the community, said this past year that it wanted to build apartments on 2 acres of land behind its campus on Gilmer Road that would house graduates of its job program. Founder and CEO Julee Rachels announced this past week that, instead, Heartisans will build an eight-cottage community with a gathering area, picnic tables, fire pit, natural playground and more. Rachels said the plan changed because of city of Longview building requirements. “(There was) a lot of infrastructure that we didn’t want to have to do,” she told us. A site plan for the project is being developed to take to the city for approval, and KSA Engineers has surveyed the land. Heartisans also is in discussions with a local building company for construction. Rachels said funding for the project is solely from donations, and about $300,000 has been raised. She added that $750,000 is still needed. To donate or for more information, visit heartisans.org .
GUSHER: For the return of the Historic Longview Farmers Market, which provides the community a variety of fresh and homemade products from local vendors. The market opened for the season Saturday at 105 W. Cotton St. Organizer Lynette Goodson said the market’s 30 vendor spots are filled, although not all of them will be there every Saturday. “It will be a great season. We’ll have a lot of great stuff,” she told us. For information, visit the Historic Longview Farmers Market on Facebook or historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com. The website provides the opportunity to receive weekly emails with market update. Or contact Goodson at (903) 746-2708.
GUSHER: For the honorees at this past week’s Longview ISD Lamplighter Awards. The event recognized 15 district teachers spotlighted by their students’ essays. It’s inspiring to hear how these educators have impacted the lives of their students in the students’ own words. It’s another reminder how valuable good teachers are to the development and future of our children.
GUSHER: For boosted state support for Gregg and three surrounding counties to assist with future emergencies and disasters. The Texas Division of Emergency Management recently announced it will hire 100 new field response employees, known as county liaison officers, which will increase the number of counties where an officer is stationed to 137. Four of those new officers will serve Gregg, Upshur, Rusk and Harrison counties. Officials said the addition of the liaison officer will speed response times as well as make resources more readily available.
GUSHER: For the success of an East Texas man vying to be the next “American Idol.” Tyler’s Fritz Hager III recently advanced to the final 14 in the reality TV singing competition. Those contestants will perform on a live episode next week when the nation will have another chance to vote for their favorite to stay in the competition. The next episode of “American Idol” will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.