Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco and T. Blanco’s restaurants for donating $50,000 to pay for Longview’s annual Independence Day fireworks show. The family-owned chain stepped up with the donation the same day we reported the city had canceled its annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration because of economic and health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. They told us they just wanted to “bring some much-needed normalcy, joy and hope in a time we are all so desperate for unity.” Well done — with beans!
GUSHER: For Texas Tech University opening a satellite location in Jefferson. The university is starting out offering courses in coding and cybersecurity, both fields in which grads are in demand and offering good entry level wages. We’ve been pleased with Tech’s push into East Texas, including its K-12 partnership with Longview ISD, and agreements with area community colleges.
DUSTER: For a D-Day commemoration in France that went largely unattended, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and inclement weather. Seventy-six years after Allied troops stormed ashore in the great battle to defeat fascism, the beaches and memorials were largely quiet this June 6. The commemorations of the thousands who gave their lives will return in future years, but fewer of those who were in 1944 will be with us. We salute each of them.
GUSHER: For the appointment of Travis Martin to the Kilgore College Board of Trustees. We can’t imagine the college could have found a better-qualified candidate to complete the term of Scott Andrews, who resigned. We’re pleased Martin — whose dedication to youth is apparent through his history as co-founder and longtime chairman of the Kilgore Boys & Girls Club, and a major supporter of Kilgore ISD and Kilgore College athletics — sought and won the position.
GUSHER: For the city of Longview beginning to take steps to trim its budget in response to the economic downturn this year and next. With sales tax revenues continuing to decline — the latest report showed a 23% decline in April from a year earlier — the city’s budget forecasts are heading for a widening shortfall. That means hard decisions must be taken to ensure taxpayers aren’t left holding the bag.
DUSTER: For the distasteful news that Luby’s, the beloved Texas-based cafeteria chain, is selling its assets and restaurant business — and that it may mean the end of the serving line for the Longview outlet. It’s distressing enough to those of us hankering for a LuAnn Platter that the store on Loop 281 has been closed since March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn we may never again be able to get our Luby’s comfort food fix is almost more than we can bear.