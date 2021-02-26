Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the spirit of generosity shown by our community as well as for the hard work by our city and county employees during this past week’s winter storm. The examples of neighborly spirit are too numerous to list, but here’s just one. MG Foods of Texas donated almost $500,000 worth of food to residents, while Dr. Blake Williams of Longview Eye Associates facilitated delivering the food in Longview, Kilgore, Gladewater and White Oak as well as to Longview Regional Medical Center, the Longview Public Library and the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. We also would fail if we attempted to detail every instance of hard work by our public employees during the snowy and icy conditions. One that stands out, however, is the effort by Longview’s animal service officers, who continued to check on the welfare of pets. Officers delivered blankets, hay, dog houses and other supplies to people who needed assistance providing shelter for their pets. So thanks to you, our neighbors and community members, for your compassion and hard work during a most challenging week.
GUSHER: For the life of public service of former Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Arthur Fort, who died this past Friday at 84. Fort served 18 years as JP until he left office in 2014, and he also had worked in law enforcement for about 20 years combined with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and Longview Police Department. Fort’s dedication was evident. “He worked all the time. That’s one of the things about being a public servant. He epitomized that,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. Fort also was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Longview and a member of the Knights of Pythias, Pythian Lodge No. 26 in Longview. This past summer, he spearheaded a campaign with the lodge to distribute yard signs that say, “We back the blue and firefighters too.” People such as Fort are the backbone of a community, and he will be missed.
DUSTER: For the unfortunate cancellation of Longview’s Sesquicentennial Parade. The event, which was to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary, originally was scheduled for this past April, moved to the fall then pushed again to this April. But the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. City officials announced this week that, while coronavirus cases in the community appear to be on the decline, it’s “still a real threat and makes having a parade very difficult.” Although we’re disappointed in the decision, we support it. Keeping the public safe should be the priority. We hope residents will commemorate the city’s 150th anniversary in other ways, such as buying a commemorative street banners and limited edition screen prints sold by Longview Main Street and One Hundred Acres of Heritage. For information, contact Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien at (903) 331-1469.
GUSHER: For the progress of the Greater Longview United Way’s 2020-21 campaign, which is close to its goal with about a month remaining. Board members heard this week that about $968,000 has been raised of a $1 million goal. Funds donated to the Greater Longview United Way stay in the community, except for about 2% sent to the national United Way organization. That money is distributed to 20 partner agencies that offer residents a variety of programs and services. We urge community members to consider donating to the campaign if they haven’t already. For information and to learn how to donate, visit www.longviewunitedway.org .