Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For new policies by Longview police to ensure no officer stands by while another acts improperly or with excessive force, as has happened recently in Minneapolis and elsewhere. In those cases, offending officers’ actions led to deaths and nationwide protests. We also appreciate Chief Mike Bishop’s openness about the need for change, as evidenced by his recent conversation with the city’s Unity and Diversity Committee and his earlier public statements.
DUSTER: For public officials whose hatred and ignorance, made public through social media postings, requires other elected officials to spend time dealing with the fallout. We saw it earlier with misguided posts by several Republican Party county chairs across the state, and again this week with stupid posts by the police chief in Jefferson. The only silver lining is that such posts let us see these folks for who and what they really are.
GUSHER: For the designation of the Whaley House as our city’s latest local historical landmark. The home at 101 E. Whaley St., which houses the Sloan Law Firm, is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places. Its namesake was an early merchant and community leader. The house is the city’s ninth local historical landmark.
DUSTER: For the Marion County Commissioners Court picking as interim sheriff one of the two candidates running for the position, which is open due to an early retirement. Running as an incumbent, even one who was appointed, gives one candidate a great advantage over the other. While such a move may not be illegal, it certainly subverts the electoral process. It’s hard to believe another interim, one who is not running for the post, couldn’t have been found. Disappointing.
GUSHER: For the Northeast Texas Mobility Authority giving back to area counties for needed transportation projects. In Longview, a grant provided final funding for construction of traffic signals and turn lanes to ease traffic from Hawkins Parkway into the Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living. The $270,000 grant was part of a total $635,000 given for projects in three area counties. Rusk and Wood counties also received funds.
DUSTER: For the confusion being sewn by mixed messages from officials at state and local levels regarding public safety during the pandemic. While saying wearing face masks in public is key to slowing transmission of COVID-19, they’re apparently afraid to take the logical next step of ordering their use, and requiring social distancing. Other Texas counties and cities have done so this week, with the governor’s blessing, as the virus continues to spread both here and statewide.
GUSHER: For the reopening of Longview World of Wonders with new leadership, new museum association affiliations and new procedures for operating the hands-on children’s discovery center in the age of COVID-19. The museum’s careful approach to reopening is welcome, and we know parents and children will appreciate the security it provides. Welcome back, WOW. We’ve missed you.