Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For a change in Longview ordinance that permanently allows food trucks to operate in residential neighborhoods. The city first implemented a temporary change in March 2020 under the COVID-19 disaster declaration as a way to help encourage residents to stay at home and support local businesses. Longview Development Services Director Michael Shirley said that “trial run” showed the move didn’t really harm restaurants and benefited neighborhoods as well as the food truck operators. Director of Community Services Laura Hill said during this past week’s City Council meeting that in the past year, despite the pandemic, the food truck industry in Longview has grown, with nine new certificates of occupancy issued since January. This appears to be a win-win for everyone involved — Longview residents looking for more food options close to home as well as food truck operators.
GUSHER: For the generosity of our community members, who helped vault the Greater Longview United Way past its 2020-21 campaign goal. The $1.042 million raised was celebrated this past week during a drive-thru celebration at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. “The fact that we were able to do our campaign virtually and have such great success is just phenomenal,” said outgoing Executive Director Donna Sharp. The funds raised during the campaign go to 20 partner agencies in our community, and board members say they’re already getting ready for the 2021-22 campaign. We wish the organization continued success and welcome its incoming director, Evan Dolive.
GUSHER: For the second major cardiology project underway at a Longview hospital. Longview Regional Medical Center announced this week that it has started a $4.4 million expansion and renovation of its cardiac service areas. That includes adding an electrophysiology lab and renovations to the entry and public spaces of the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute and Regional Clinics Cardiology inside the 709 Medical Park Plaza building. Longview Regional officials said the 7,000-square-foot electrophysiology lab will be equipped with advanced technologies, and minimally-invasive techniques will be used to diagnose and treat such cardiovascular conditions as irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias. The project will take about six months and is expected to be completed by fall. Meanwhile, work also is underway at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, which is in the process of building a 21,500-square-foot cardiac center that also is set to be completed by fall. Christus previously said the facility will house the hospital’s cardiology specialists and have room for comprehensive cardiac care services, including diagnosis, treatment, prevention, rehabilitation and education. These projects at our city’s two hospitals will offer community members more options for top-quality cardiac care without leaving home, and we look forward to seeing them completed.
DUSTER: For the low early voting turnout in Gregg County for Saturday’s city and school elections. Unfortunately, this is standard operating procedure for May ballots. As Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs told us: “Usually the city and school elections have a very low turnout. People will show up for the November elections but they tend to not realize how important their city and school elections are.” We agree. The results of Saturday’s ballot — including two seats on the Longview City Council and board elections in Longview and Pine Tree ISDs — will help determine the course of our community when it comes to issues such as streets, parks and other infrastructure, policy decisions in classrooms and much more. We urge residents in areas of Gregg County eligible to cast a ballot Saturday to do so.