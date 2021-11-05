Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the opening of Longview Regional Medical Center’s $4.4 million electrophysiology lab, an expansion of the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute. The 7,000-square-foot lab offers minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat patients’ cardiovascular conditions, including irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias. Dr. Jonathan Greifenkamp, Longview Regional interventional cardiologist, spoke at a ceremony this week to mark the lab’s grand opening. Greifenkamp praised the quality and breadth of heart care now offered at Longview Regional. “The only thing you have to travel for is a heart transplant,” he said. “Everything else, we can provide here and provide at a high level.” The new electrophysiology lab is the second recent project in our city to improve the quality of cardiac care offered locally. The Christus Good Shepherd Heart and Vascular Institute opened in October next door to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. As we said previously, both of these projects are great news for East Texans seeking first-class heart care close to home.
GUSHER: For an almost $3 million grant the city of Longview received from the Texas Department of Transportation for a road reconstruction project. The money is part of 41 transportation-related projects across the state set to receive more than $55 million in funding from TxDOT. The grant to Longview will “enhance” the Mobberly Avenue project, which includes adding bike lanes and sidewalks from Cotton Street to Estes Parkway. The project’s price tag of about $5.2 million is funded through a 2018 bond, but the TxDOT funding will enable the city to add certain features, such as wider sidewalks. This isn’t the first time the city has been the recipient of TxDOT funding, as grants previously were used in the expansion of the Guthrie Creek and Paul Boorman trails.
GUSHER: For the impending sale and future development of a piece of long-vacant South Longview property. The Longview Economic Development Corp. said this week it is working to finalize the agreement that would see Southlake-based Verdad purchase 6.62 acres at 3127 Estes Parkway. The property previously was home to an abandoned gas station and hotel until LEDCO bought it in 2013 and tore down the structures. A previous deal brokered by LEDCO in May 2020 to sell the land to Vaquero Ventures eventually fell through. Vaquero had planned a development that potentially included a gas station and a couple of fast-food restaurants. Verdad is planning a similar development to what Vaquero had envisioned for the property, according to LEDCO officials. We hope this is the beginning of a fresh start for a property long regarded as a South Longview eyesore.
GUSHER: For the support shown by residents in a Gregg County school district to fund much-needed upgrades of district facilities. Kilgore ISD voters Tuesday passed a two-part $113 million bond referendum with the bulk of that — $109 million — gong to construct a new Kilgore High School and renovate Chandler Elementary School. The second part of the bond package will provide $4 million for renovations at R.E. St. John Stadium, which is used by Kilgore ISD and Kilgore College. Kudos to Kilgore ISD residents for making the decision to invest in the education of their children.