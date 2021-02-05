Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher, for the payment of scholarships to Longview High School graduates who earned them in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, but duster for the long delay in getting the checks to the former students. The unpaid scholarships — going back as far as 2015 — were the focus of a lawsuit filed in January 2019 by a Longview law firm on behalf of four LHS graduates against the Rev. Lamar Jones, the pastor at Galilee Baptist Church in Hallsville and a past president of the local NAACP. He’s also helped organize MLK Day activities in Longview. Jones never responded to the lawsuit regarding the $4,500 owed to the four students, and, in September, a default judgment was awarded against him. In October, he told the News-Journal he intended to pay the scholarships. However, that never happened. Recently, Jones said he had given the students’ checks, including checks for some students who weren’t part of the lawsuit, to Longview High School to distribute. The school district reported that in total, there were nine checks totaling $7,300. Jones said many factors over the years as well as this past fall prevented the students from getting their scholarship payments, and he takes responsibility for the failure. We hope this truly is the end of an ordeal for the deserving students and that this type of situation never plays out again.
GUSHER: For the opening of Gregg County’s COVID-19 vaccine hub in partnership with the city of Longview and Christus Good Shepherd Health System. About 2,000 people received vaccines Saturday during the inaugural weekend of the hub. Christus Good Shepherd CEO Todd Hancock said between 3,500 and 4,000 people were expected to receive their first vaccines by the end of the weekend. Christus is receiving vaccines from the state and is administering them at the Longview Exhibit Center at the fairgrounds. All we’ve heard from community members who received a vaccine this past weekend is how easy and well organized the process was. “There was no waiting. You’re just directed around, and by the time you get through the directions, you’re getting your shot,” said Sharon Bolls, 77. “Everything was just perfect.” Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful project to make our community safer.
GUSHER: For Longview ISD’s Judson STEAM Academy, which has been named among about 50 other campuses as a Texas School to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. So what’s so special about Judson? “When you walk into this building, there’s something here,” said Principal Melanie Pondant. “It’s just a really great culture, a really great climate.” And seventh-grade English and reading teacher Amy Bruyere, who is new to Longview ISD this school year, said the school’s commitment to reach all students sets it apart. “I think they do a really good job here of targeting our students who are learning at all different levels — our students who come from different cultures, our students who come from different socioeconomic backgrounds,” she said. We congratulate the campus on the honor and its commitment to providing the best possible education to its students.
GUSHER: For the groundbreaking of the new Longview Police Department, a $33.4 million project funded by the 2018 bond measure. The new facility, which will more than double the space available at the police department and will help consolidate office locations, is being designed for growth for the next 35 years. “What I’m most excited about is the new facility is that it is going to be designed specifically for police operations. So it doesn’t matter where you work within the department — whether you’re in patrol, whether you’re a detective, whether you’re in the street crimes unit — each area is specifically designed to meet their needs for the particular function that they perform in the police department,” said police Chief Mike Bishop. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, and we look forward to seeing the progress on the state-of-the-art facility on South Street across from the current station.