Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Junior League of Longview’s 30th annual School Supply Train and the many, many school supply drives and giveaways in the area that help make sure local children have what they need as classes resume. The School Supply Train this year added free eye exams, haircuts and more to its regular fare of filled backpacks during the distribution Saturday at The Roc at First Baptist Church of Longview. Also on Saturday, New Beginnings Baptist Church had a back-to-school bash with free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts. Anderson Family and Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home had a similar event Saturday at Teague Park, and other similar events were held by Lundgren Insurance Agency and ER Tax Preparation Services. And we know there are others we have not listed. Longview is a loving and supportive community, and it warms our hearts to see residents and organizations coming together to provide for its young people.
DUSTER: For whatever events this week led to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy who was just about to enter high school. We don’t know what happened before police were called Monday night to a shooting at the Preserve Apartments on Avalon Drive. Police said before they reached the apartments, a “teenage male victim” who had been shot had been taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. The teen died from his injuries. Police later confirmed the young man was the same incoming freshman at Longview High School whose death Longview ISD relayed on social media. The district said Rahsaan Jefferson “was a talented and popular student-athlete during his years at Foster Middle School.” Known to his friends as Bobo, according to the district, he was a member of the Lobos freshman team. The district said it was shocked and saddened to learn of Jefferson’s tragic death, as are we. We pray for peace and comfort for Jefferson’s loved ones.
GUSHER: For an area nonprofit group that supports the families of first responders killed or injured in the line of duty. The East Texas 100 Club stepped up to help the wife and children of fallen Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed July 29 while working a traffic stop on Texas 155 south of Tyler. The deputy’s death is a senseless tragedy that leaves his wife and children — ages 4, 5 and 8 — facing immense grief along with the challenges of getting by day to day without Bustos. Kilgore police Chief Todd Hunter, a member of the East Texas Police Chiefs Association, said the club’s committee “immediately” cut a $10,000 check for the family after it was contacted. He explained the funds are intended to be used by family for immediate needs, while state funding or federal benefits could get logjammed by red tape. We can’t imagine what Bustos’ family must be dealing with, but we are grateful for the East Texas 100 Club for providing this assistance.
GUSHER: For a recent ceremony honoring outstanding teachers in the region. Thirty-five elementary and secondary teachers from across East Texas were celebrated at the Region 7 Teacher of the Year Regional Awards in Kilgore. Pydi Oliver of Lindale ISD was named the Region 7 Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Catherine Jackson of Carthage ISD was named the Region 7 Secondary Teacher of the Year. The educators move on to the next round and could be part of the Texas Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony in Austin. There ceremony in Kilgore also honored many Longview-area teachers. As schools are starting back for a new year and students and parents are meeting their teachers, what a great time to recognize the important role teachers play in the lives of area children. Kudos to those who received awards at the ceremony — and to those who did not.