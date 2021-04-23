Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For a meeting held by Longview ISD this past week that allowed members of the community to sit down in an informal setting and ask questions of Superintendent James Wilcox. Increased communication between school district officials and district stakeholders can only benefit both parties. We hope that not only will Longview ISD schedule more of the meetings, called “A Conversation with Dr. Wilcox, but urge more area districts to have their own such gatherings with the goal of fostering open, honest communication.
GUSHER: For an effort by the East Texas Food Bank that targets Longview neighborhoods most in need. The food bank, based in Tyler, has held regular drive-thru distributions of milk, produce and more in our city over the past months. However, its mobile pantry distribution is focused on two areas of the city with the greatest need, based on U.S. Census data. Distributions at Greggton United Methodist Church on Pine Tree Road are held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. A second location in Longview at Centro Vidas Revolucionadas on South Green Street is open 4 to 6 p.m. also the first and third Thursdays of the month. Programs such as this are helping our neighbors through the economic hardships related to the pandemic, and they are much needed in our community. The distribution is open to anyone with no documentation or eligibility requirements. For information and a list of other mobile pantry locations, visit easttexasfoodbank.org/programs/mobile-pantry/ .
GUSHER: For the return of the Bard to the Kilgore stage. After its 2020 season fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Shakespeare Festival recently announced its 2021 schedule — much to the rejoicing of theater fans. The festival’s high-quality productions are staples of East Texas summers, and we look forward to seeing the lights shine once again on the stage at Kilgore College. For ticket information and more, visit www.texasshakespeare.com .
DUSTER: For the “error” by Longview ISD that led to the district showing support for Place 3 board candidate Dr. Samir Germanwala. The district shared an Instagram post Tuesday by Simple Bare Necessities, a nonprofit organization started by Longview High School student Arya Germanwala, daughter of Germanwala. That original post expressed support for her father’s campaign. Germanwala is vying for the board seat against Tiffany Angus on the May 1 ballot. The district later that day removed the post, with an official telling the News-Journal that the “post was shared in error by a staffer” and that “the employee has been reprimanded, and the matter is being handled internally.” The problem should be evident to anyone reading this: it’s illegal for a public school district to advocate for a board candidate’s campaign. Dr. Gana Nadiga, Germanwala’s wife, told us that that her family did not ask for the Instagram post to be shared by the district and had no knowledge of it. The big issue this situation points to is the lack of knowledge by school employees — likely not just in Longview iSD — of election laws and how they should be applied. We hope districts as well as other local governments are ensuring their employees are properly educated and trained to avoid situations such as this.