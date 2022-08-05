Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the donation of almost $39,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations. The money was leftover from funds solicited for the recent Memorial Day event in Longview held at Teague Park. Organizer John Coppedge said when funds were solicited to sponsor the event, donors were asked to designate a local charity to receive any money that wasn’t used. Representatives from Longview AMBUCS; Newgate Mission; Veterans Recognition Foundation; Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity; East Texas Angel Network; Troop 201 Alumni Foundation; Hiway 80 Rescue Mission; and PALS Foundation appeared Tuesday in the commissioners courtroom at the Gregg County Courthouse to receive the funds. “It’s an encouraging thing that even in times of inflation and people throwing around the ‘recession’ word that people in the community just keep donating,” said Brian Livingston, executive director of the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
GUSHER: For more progress toward greater high-speed internet options for Gregg County residents. Commissioners this past week approved installation of fiber optic cables by Frontier Communications in numerous locations in Pct. 3. The move comes on the heels of similar action in April approving Sparklight to install cables in Pct. 1 and 3. “We’ve been getting a lot of attention from a lot of private carriers because of the expansion that we’re considering,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told us. “It promotes competition and free enterprise, which is ultimately good for the customer.” The approval of Frontier’s request was delayed at an earlier commissioners meeting because of concerns with cable installation causing road problems. Kudos to Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo for working with Frontier to resolve the issues and move the project forward.
GUSHER: For the 30th anniversary of an upcoming Longview event that aims to help schoolchildren get ready to returns to classrooms. The Junior League of Longview’s School Supply Train, which is Saturday, has distributed almost 70,000 backpacks filled with supplies and more than 25,000 pairs of shoes since it began in 1992. The Junior League works with Buckner Children and Family Services and First Baptist Church of Longview to hold the annual event. Amanda Carroll, a member of the Junior League who helped prepare schools supplies for distribution, summed up the importance of the giveaway. “There’s so many families in need, and to be able to give back to the community, it’s just really heartwarming,” she told us. Congratulations to the Junior League for 30 years of supporting the community, and we hope for many more.
DUSTER: For an East Texas city’s inclusion in a list of the top 10 cities in the country targeted by phone scammers. First Orion, a communications company based in Arkansas that attempts to provide scam and fraud solutions, ranked Tyler as No. 7 in its recently released recent mid-year phone scam report. Other Texas cities included in the ranking are San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth and Lubbock. We would imagine many Longview residents who read this will ask: “How about us?” Phone scams are rampant no matter where you live, and East Texans should educate themselves on the methods used by scammers to stay safe.