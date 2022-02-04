Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For the increase in fatal wrecks this past year in the Longview and Tyler area. The Texas Department of Transportation released data this past week that shows a near-record total of 176 fatal crashes totaling 196 deaths in 2021, which is an increase from 152 fatal crashes and 168 deaths in 2020. Along with that, TxDOT also reported 33 DUI-related fatalities this past year in the Tyler District, which is 14 fewer than in 2020 but still 33 too many. Several recent fatal crashes and ensuing arrests in the Longview-Tyler area show that despite loud and consistent warnings about the dangers of drinking and driving, it remains a problem in our area.
GUSHER: For the years of service to the city of Longview by Mike Bishop, who recently retired as police chief. Bishop worked 32 years for the Longview Police Department, beginning in 1989 as a patrol officer before eventually becoming chief in 2015. Bishop told us he still loves his job, and he encourages others to pursue a career in law enforcement. “This is still a very noble profession,” he said. “It takes a special person to come into public safety.” Good luck to Bishop as be becomes a full-time professor and coordinator of the Public Administration Program at Tyler Junior College.
GUSHER: For the return of an event that supports the Longview area’s homeless population. The city’s annual Homeless Resource Day, which was canceled in 2020, offered a way for homeless residents to find services, including job placement, and receive free essential items, haircuts, eyecare checks and more. We agree with Jennifer Blake, chief of operations at Wellness Pointe, who said the event shows homeless residents that the “city cares about them. It’s not just about those that can — it’s about those that cannot.”
DUSTER: For a shortage of lifeguards that’s reduced pool hours at the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center in Longview. Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron told us this past week that the center has eight authorized part-time lifeguard positions but only has four of those filled. “We’re just not getting anyone to apply for the year-round part-time positions,” he said. The indoor pool at Paula Martin Jones is a popular amenity, providing a source of needed exercise for our seniors. The city is taking steps to find the needed lifeguards, including considering changes to the starting wage and possibly reimbursing applicants who are interested in obtaining their lifeguard certification.
GUSHER: For an impressive accomplishment by two Longview residents. Friends Gary Ford and Dave Huber recently completed running on every street in the Longview city limits. That’s 1,543 streets and 1,617 miles. The pair said they started the challenge almost two years ago because they got tired of seeing the same parts of the city while on their runs. Ford told us it took 237 hours during 319 runs to complete the project. After finishing, his assessment of the city? “Longview’s a great place.” We couldn’t agree more.