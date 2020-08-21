Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For events and efforts in Longview to show support for our police and other first responders. The local Knights of Pythias lodge is giving out free signs that read, “We back the blue and firefighters too.” And more than 100 people turned out Friday to the Army Navy Store’s Back the Blue Day, with proceeds from the event benefiting front-liners or first responders in need of financial assistance. It’s said often, but probably not often enough, that the sacrifices made by our police and other law enforcement — as well as firefighters and other first responders — are great. And the COVID-19 pandemic has made those jobs even more perilous.
GUSHER: For the significant increases in COVID-19 recoveries in Gregg County over the past two weeks. The number of recoveries on Aug. 5 was 310 and had grown to 820 as of Wednesday — a jump of about 165%. The reason? County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the Northeast Texas Public Health Department has helped the county as it worked to track the recoveries. “We’ve really been concentrating on getting some of the older ones off the books,” Browne said Wednesday. Regardless of the explanation, it’s welcome news. These aren’t just numbers — these recoveries are our family members, friends and neighbors.
GUSHER: For Longview Councilwoman Nona Snoddy bringing the issue of the county’s Confederate monument in front of her fellow council members. The statue was placed on Thursday night’s agenda as a non-action item, and Snoddy said earlier she wanted to talk openly and honestly about the issue in the public forum. Even though Gregg County commissioners declined to take action Monday to move the monument from the courthouse lawn, the issue isn’t dead. We hope our elected officials and community members can have more civil conversations about the statue and the history surrounding it.
GUSHER: For the toughness, creativity and perseverance shown by our Longview-area businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public health crisis has hit our economy hard, with small businesses taking some of the biggest blows. Although certain businesses have thrived during the past few months (Hardin Ace Hardware told us for Sunday’s first part of our series, “Business in a Pandemic,” that it’s been “busier than normal”), others have been forced to make tough choices or even close. We urge readers to spend their dollars at our locally-owned businesses as often as possible as they continue to navigate rough economic waters.