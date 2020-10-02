Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For fall-like temperatures that have recently permeated the region. The temperatures — along with clear skies — provided some perfect weather for a group to play pickleball this week at the city of Longview’s new courts at Guthrie Park. The same type of weather is expected for the next several days with mostly clear skies and highs in the lower 80 and upper 70s. Do yourself a favor, and get outside to enjoy it.
GUSHER: For an East Texas businessman’s recent $100,000 donation to Kilgore College athletic programs to benefit student-athletes. A portion of the latest donation by Mike Clements will supplement The Lane Johnson Athletic Performance Center project, which is set for construction this semester on the Kilgore campus. Lane Johnson, an offensive lineman for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, is from Groveton and played at KC before transferring to the University of Oklahoma. He pledged to build the center last year. Clements, owner of Energy Weldfab in White Oak, has a long partnership with the college that began in 1974 when he met his late wife, Amy, while attending classes at KC.
DUSTER: For New Diana ISD’s abrupt decision to discontinue remote learning in the district. The change has left some families who live in the district with tough choices to make — and on a tight deadline. The trustees’ vote means parents who have children with serious health issues cannot rely on their local, public school district to provide an education for them. We understand the real and serious strain dual programs has on teachers, but the children must come first.
GUSHER: For local bakery Edible Art and owner Debbie Huffman Fontaine’s plans to bring a culinary food park that serves as a tourist destination to Texas 31 and West South Street in Longview. Once complete, the facility will serve as a nice compliment to The Green and the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center that are both nearby. We hope culinary dreams do come true at the new location, and we know the cookies will still be excellent.
GUSHER: For local family members of a woman hospitalized in Longview as she battles COVID-19 and pneumonia. The woman’s daughters cannot visit her in person, so they decided to bring a ladder to get high enough to see her through her first-floor hospital room’s window. Love — and family — will find a way to offer support, and it’s heartwarming to see that happening in situations such as these as the pandemic continues.