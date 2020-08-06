Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the work done between the Longview Economic Development Corp (LEDCO) and KeepRite Refrigeration to improve the Longview facility and secure a $4.5 million investment and add jobs. This furthers the economic trends showing Texas is on the rise, and East Texas is slightly higher than state numbers.
DUSTER: For not having the chance to overindulge in fair food, fair rides and fair events with the canceling of the Gregg County Fair. Also, the Miss Gregg County is canceled. The fair returns Sept. 10 to 18 in 2021. We’ve said it so many times in this space that we agree with the decision. We give the virus the thumbs down.
GUSHER: For honoring educators. We need more non-virus news, and we need to honor those who are making a difference. Johna Tritt of Kilgore ISD and Sarah Nixon of Hallsville ISD were named Region 7 Teachers of the Year in their respective divisions and move on to state competition. Also, Kerry Van Cleave is staying in the education game, coming from Mineola ISD to Pine Tree ISD to serve as an assistant principal.
DUSTER: For making an obituary into a strange viral social media post, the obituary of David W. Nagy. The obituary, which ran in a Jefferson newspaper without a website, shames a lot of people for the COVID-19 death and the alleged author, his wife Stacey, added “may Karma find you all.” Is this implying wishing death on people trying to fight the pandemic? There were some questions of facts in the obituary as well, but it went viral and it could have made a difference getting the public to wear a mask without the insults.
GUSHER: For the organizers and the public who supported the Fearless Benefit Bazaar this past week at Pine Tree Church of Christ. Sports Editor Jack Stallard wrote a column about Olivia Deslatte and her fight against cancer. The community showed up to a bazaar to help financially support Olivia and her family.