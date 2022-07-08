Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For drought conditions that have forced Gregg and neighboring counties to issue burn bans. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Tuesday signed an order banning open fires in the county, joining Rusk, Smith, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Sabine, Upshur and Wood counties, among others. The Texas Forest Service’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index showed most of Gregg County in the 600 to 700 range as of Thursday morning, with some parts in the 700 to 800 range, which is the top limit of the scale. The ban applies to all types of burning in unincorporated areas of Gregg County. As East Texas suffers through a dry summer, the burn ban might be inconvenient for some, but it’s a needed precaution, and we urge residents to follow it.
DUSTER: For an East Texas man’s suspected involvement in a smuggling operation that resulted in the death of 53 migrants in San Antonio. Christian Martinez, 28, of Palestine was arrested this past week and charged with one federal count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death. He and three other people were charged with human smuggling in the deaths of the people found June 27 in and around a tractor-trailer. All of the victims were from Mexico and Central America. According to the criminal complaint, Martinez told an informant that the driver of the tractor-trailer “was unaware the air conditioning unit stopped working and was the reason why the individuals died.” The death of the migrants is nothing less than tragic, and we hope justice is done in the case.
GUSHER: For the variety of July Fourth events across the Longview area. Hundreds of community members showed their patriotism at the annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration at the Longview Convention Complex. Along with the annual fireworks show that capped the event, the celebration also featured live music along with lots of food vendors offering everything from snowcones and funnel cakes to corn dogs and nachos. Other smaller celebration also drew large crowds, such as the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s annual fireworks display at Lake Gladewater.
GUSHER: For the 36 new members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes. Among those are three Kilgore High School graduates and one from Hallsville High School. The new members of the Rangerettes’ 83rd line were selected this past week among 84 hopefuls after pre-training rehearsals and tryouts. The legendary drill team casts a large shadow in East Texas history. That sentiment was voiced by new member Tessa Audas of Kilgore. “It doesn’t feel real,” she said after learning she had been selected. “ I grew up watching the Rangerettes my whole life and always thought about becoming one — I didn’t have a backup plan. I just wanted to be a Rangerettes. I wouldn’t have danced at another school.” Congratulations to the team’s newest members and best of luck as activities begin for the 83rd line.