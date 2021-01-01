Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For efforts to feed those who are less fortunate during the holidays. Newgate Mission modified its Christmas Eve breakfast this past week to keep people safe as those who needed a free meal could line up for a take-out style setup with gifts. The people who attended received a hot breakfast on a day when many were off work and anticipating their own spread the next morning under the Christmas tree. In addition to the waffles and other food items, those gathered at Newgate received gift bags with a gift card, bus pass, snacks and a pair of socks or hat. The items will surely be sorely needed. Newgate isn’t the only local organization that does this kind of thing, and for that we are also grateful.
GUSHER: For Pine Tree High School senior Josh Jones, whose attitude in spite of physical obstacles from a genetic mutation should be an inspiration to us all. The mutation means Josh has a disease called IPEX, and it weakens his immune system. His white blood cells cannot fight bacteria and viruses and he is prone to illness, he told us. And the virus has caused several other health issues. He deals with arthritis, Crohn’s disease, a skin condition, recurring bone infections and other medical problems. Still, Josh has a job, is part of Pine Tree’s BUCS and Buc the Bullies organizations, and he plans to go to Tyler Junior College and study in medicine. He also said he realizes that his disease can help doctors treat others in the future.
DUSTER: For the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continuing to be above 15% in the state’s Trauma Service Area that includes Longview and Tyler. As we are writing this, COVID-19 patients have taken up more than 15% of hospital capacity in the region for 16 consecutive days — with the highest amount being 19.21% on Monday. Numbers released Thursday could put us back below that number, though 16 days is a streak too long. Once a person is sick, they must do what needs to be done for treatment. However, we must all do what we can to try to avoid getting sick or potentially spreading the virus to not increase the strain on an already strained health care system in Northeast Texas. It starts with you.
GUSHER: For the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines’ Holiday Camp and other activities available for youngsters during a break in classes. It can be a challenge for parents to find things for children to do when they are out of school, and time spent out of school this past year has been increased to the extreme. Programs like the Boys & Girls Club’s camp offer educational — and safe — ways for young people to remain engaged while school is not in session. The program includes activities to promote reading comprehension and increasing vocabulary. And in a year when school has been disrupted by the pandemic, this is surely needed.
GUSHER: For a new year. For many, 2020 was a year of challenges and adjustments as the COVID-19 pandemic erupted. As always, East Texans rose to the occasion. Still, a new year offers new opportunities and a time to be able to cast off some of the challenges of the previous year. It’s maybe an arbitrary square on a calendar for some folks, but it’s also a bit like a reset button or a blank canvas on which there is a chance to create something beautiful. Let’s all strive do just that.