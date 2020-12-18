Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the excellence shown by marching bands at Spring Hill and Gilmer high schools, which recently earned second and third places, respectively, at the first UIL/NAMMB State Military Marching Band contest at Pine Tree ISD’s Pirate Stadium. What’s even more impressive is these bands excelled under trying circumstances, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to procedures and made practice more challenging. Congratulations to the students and band directors at these schools on a successful season.
GUSHER: For the decision by the Texas Education Agency to ditch its A-F ratings for districts this school year. The move, which was requested not only by superintendents in the Longview area but by lawmakers such as state Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, will eliminate the high stakes from the annual STAAR test. The test itself will continue — as it should. As Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said this past week, “We want to assess our kids to find out where they’re at and what we need to do to catch students up.” But in a school year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping those ratings would not have been fair to the schools, teachers or students. But we hope that, even without the usual stakes from the STAAR, students will do their best so that districts get an accurate assessment of where improvement is needed.
GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher for the continued food distribution events that benefit our community members in need, but duster for the impending federal and state cuts that endanger services at organizations such as the East Texas Food Bank. Volunteers at the food bank’s latest distribution event this past Friday at the Longview Fairgrounds handed out 1,152 boxes, the equivalent of 28,800 meals. The food bank has four more distribution events scheduled in Longview only through April, even though the increased need spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t likely to have eased by then. Programs facing cuts include the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Purchase and Distribution Program, USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program and the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Surplus Agricultural Product Grant. We hope state lawmakers would agree that reducing a program that keeps food on the tables of needy Texans isn’t the best option to a slimmer agriculture department budget, and we urge the Legislature to reject those cuts.
GUSHER: For efforts by Longview public safety departments to ensure our community’s children have a merry Christmas. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the Longview Police Department’s Blue Santa toy drive this year. But it all worked out. Police officers along with Department of Public Safety troopers, Longview Animal Control employees and Longview Fire Department staff held two “Shop with a Cop” events at a Longview Walmart, accompanying children and their parents as they shopped for their own Christmas gifts. Meanwhile, the Longview Fire Department’s annual toy drive was such a success this year that the children benefiting from it could receive four or five toys each instead of the usual two or three. The fire department’s efforts will benefit the East Texas Angel Network and Child Protective Services. Kudos to these departments for their hard work this holiday season.
Submitted by John Foster of Carthage:
GUSHER: For the rollout of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine this week after an unprecedented development period of less than a year. And a gusher to the thousands of scientists, medical professionals and volunteers who also are working on the Moderna, AstraZeneca and other versions of a COVID-19 vaccine. Americans now must do our part by rolling up our sleeves and taking these shots so our lives can return to near normal by the end of 2021.