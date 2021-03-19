Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative, which aims to provide shots to members of our communities most likely to struggle getting them. Now in its third week, area counties included in the state program so far include Rusk, Panola, Wood, Van Zandt and Henderson. We look forward to more East Texas counties being added to this initiative in the coming weeks.
GUSHER: For the decision by Gregg County’s judicial system to continue requiring face masks in courtrooms. Although Gov. Greg Abbott recently ended the state’s mask mandate, and the Texas Supreme Court also lifted certain COVID-19 restrictions for court proceedings, judges announced this past week that rules regarding face coverings will continue. Jury selection is continuing at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center through April, but trials are scheduled to return March 29 to the Gregg County Courthouse. We applaud our judges for putting the safety of jurors and others involved in trials at the forefront of their decision.
GUSHER: For a new medical facility planned at the former Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital in Kilgore. Christus Health System, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the city of Kilgore and Kilgore College are set to collaborate on the project that will be called the Roy H. Laird Medical Center. The project includes new teaching and lab space for the college, as well as a potential expansion of Christus Good Shepherd’s footprint near the existing emergency center. Officials said construction will be funded in part by a $2.5 million economic development assistance grant, revenues from the facility and funding from the hospital foundation. The original hospital building opened 70 years ago and served the Kilgore area until 2007. Since then, the campus has hosted a variety of tenants but also remained mostly vacant since 2018. The teamwork involved in bringing state-of-the-art health care to the Kilgore community is commendable, and we look forward to seeing this project progress.
GUSHER: For the city of Longview’s invitation to residents to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the city’s official charter May 17. Instead of one large celebration, residents are asked to take part in mini-celebrations across the city. Community memebrs are invited to visit LongviewTexas.gov/150 and register their celebration plans with the city. Some events may be included in the city’s coverage of the day’s celebrations or be visited by city staff or officials. “Sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ Eat cake. Take a photo with a ‘Happy Birthday Longview’ on your business marquee. Just get creative and celebrate with us,” Mayor Andy Mack said. We were sad after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of other Longview 150 events, such as the sesquicentennial parade. So we’re pleased to know there’s a final opportunity for residents to celebrate the 150th birthday of our city.
GUSHER: For the Tatum Eagles’ fantastic basketball season, which ended this past week with a loss in the 3A state championship game against San Antonio Cole. Tatum, which ended its season at 25-4, played in its its fourth state final and first since 2014. The Eagles’ road to the title game was challenging, as they had to defeat teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state to meet San Antonio Cole. We applaud Eagle players and coaches on their season and for making their town and East Texas proud.