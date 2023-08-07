Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For the accumulation of burn bans across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 166 of Texas’ 254 counties, including Rusk, Upshur and Panola, were under a burn ban order. Gregg County has yet to issue a burn ban, but it’s probably only a matter of time. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index on Friday listed Gregg County at 591, a significant increase from the previous week. The index is used to determine forest fire potential and ranges from 0 to 800, where a score of 0 represents no moisture depletion and of 800 represents “absolutely dry conditions,” according to Texas A&M University. August and September are typically prime wildfire season in East Texas, and residents should take extra fire safety precautions.
GUSHER: For the latest way to celebrate Gregg County’s 150th birthday. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center — Longview and the Longview Museum of Fine Arts have teamed to showcase the area’s flora and fauna in works created by local artists. The Flora & Fauna exhibit inside Christus Good Shepherd features the work of 43 local artists and will be on display until Dec. 15. It’s free and open to the public.
GUSHER: For a proposed workforce training program that would bring folks from across the state and nation to Longview. LeTourneau University wants to create an industrial robotics training center that could be known as the Longview Robotics & Training Center and would be housed across the university on Mobberly Avenue. Alan Clipperton, the university’s vice president of global initiatives and industry engagement, recently gave a presentation to the Longview Economic Development Corp. board of directors seeking assistance with the approximately $350,000 startup costs. While LeTourneau has accredited engineering, welding and aviation degree programs, and the university maintains a hands-on learning environment, Clipperton said the school might have lost some of that “local workforce identity.” He added that LeTourneau wants to “step back into that area a little bit.”
GUSHER: For an unexpected influx of state grant funding to renovate Upshur County’s 90-year-old courthouse. The county is set to get $2.386 million more than anticipated to renovate the facility, county commissioners learned this past week. The Texas Historical Commission raised the amount of money available to courthouses selected for its Historic Courthouse Preservation Program. Upshur County officials have sought restoration funding from the state historical commission for more than 20 years. County officials finally received it on the commission’s 12th round of funding. Thanks to the state’s budget surplus, the Texas Historical Commission voted to increase the amount it gives to courthouse restoration projects. With the added funding, the county will receive roughly $7.529 million, meaning grants will pay more than half of the total project cost of roughly $12.84 million. Work is expected to begin in October.