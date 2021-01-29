Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the creation of a “sustainable” COVID-19 vaccination program in the community, which is a partnership between Christus Good Shepherd Health System, Gregg County and the City of Longview. Monday’s announcement of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview as a vaccine hub makes it the 79th statewide. Previously, the nearest hub to Longview was in Smith County, where there are two. Through the program, the state will send thousands of doses of the vaccine to Christus Good Shepherd each week, which the hospital will then administer to qualifying community members. Christus announced it was planning weekend clinics through Feb. 21 with more clinics anticipated to follow over the coming weeks and months. Demand was so high for opening slots after Monday’s announcement that Christus on Tuesday announced more appointments would be made available. We applaud the work by city and county officials as well as Christus officials to bring this program to Gregg County.
GUSHER: For the free tax preparation program offered again this year by the Greater Longview United Way. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing changes to how the program is operated, this is a fantastic service for households that make $60,000 or less. Options this year are in-person, drop-off or free e-file. In-person tax preparation is held by appointment only Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday each week at Longview Child Development Center, 1230 S. High St. Required documents and forms are listed on the Longview United Way website under the “free tax preparation” tab. A copy of a photo ID and Social Security Card is required, not the originals. For drop-off, participants can leave required documents in the secure, locked drop box outside the front door of the United Way, 310 S. Fredonia St., by April 10. Walk-ins will not be accepted, and appointments can be made on the Longview United Way website. Taxpayers can prepare their own taxes for free at www.myfreetaxes.com. For information, visit www.longviewunitedway.org/vita or call (903) 236-9211. The program will be offered through April 15, and we urge eligible residents to take advantage of it.
GUSHER: For the gift of life offered to a Gregg County sheriff’s deputy by a White Oak woman through an organ transplant. Sgt. Tracy Freeman, 58, who has worked for the sheriff’s office for 30 years, said a diabetes diagnosis eventually led to kidney failure. Meanwhile, Alyssa Mathews, 25, said situations early in her life involving family members spurred her desire to be an organ donor. The surgery was delayed after Freeman contracted COVID-19, and both are now waiting for it to be rescheduled. Stories such as this remind us of the generous community we live in. For information on organ donation, go to www.donatelife.net and www.donatelifetexas.org.
GUSHER: For Longview’s Partners in Prevention’s Aspire Mentoring Program, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The program serves about 250 students, mostly in middle and high schools, in Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Hallsville and Kilgore ISDs. As Program Director Lyndell McAllister said, “All young people need non-parent adult support. Some get that naturally, but many don’t have that built in.” And that’s the benefit of the mentoring program. “Our mission is to inspire and encourage young people for leadership through positive relationships,” McAllister added. We wish the program another quarter-century — and longer — of success helping the youth of our community.
GUSHER: For the six years of service to the community by Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Donna Sharp, who is set to retire at the end of March. Sharp was hired as United Way executive director in April 2015 after starting in the nonprofit world in 2007, when she became executive director of Longview Community Ministries. Since she arrived at the United Way, the organization has continued to offer funding to numerous organizations that help a multitude of community members. Sharp also established the United Way’s COVID Relief Fund in spring 2020, which provided about $100,000 in assistance to residents in need. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve the United Way,” she said. “I love the United Way, and I will always support it.” We wish Sharp well in her retirement and wish the United Way board good luck in finding her replacement.