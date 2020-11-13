Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For efforts underway in Longview to help community members in need of assistance during the holidays. The Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive is preparing for its 36th annual event, which will be drive-thru only for collections and food distribution. Collections for the food drive are set Nov. 23 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, while the Longview Salvation Army has dispatched bell ringers across the area for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Both of these drives arrive at a critical time for our community, with unemployment remaining at a high level amid the pandemic. As regular food disbursement events in the city have shown, many of our neighbors are struggling. We encourage residents to give generously not only to the Thanksgiving food drive and to the Red Kettle Campaign, but to other drives and fundraisers during the holiday season.
GUSHER: For the shining state financial rating earned by Pine Tree ISD. Salena Jackson, assistant superintendent for business and finance, told trustees Monday that the district received an A rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas with 94 out of 100 points. An A is the highest rating a school district can achieve. Jackson said the rating is based on the 2018-19 fiscal year, and she expects an even higher score next year because the district will have less bond debt. Pine Tree’s excellent financial grade fits right in with ratings reported for other Longview-area districts, showing our schools continue to be good stewards of taxpayer money.
DUSTER: For the abhorrent act of vandalism discovered this past week at the home of a Tyler man. Bill Brown, a Vietnam veteran, said his pro-Joe Biden sign was found spray-painted with a swastika after Biden was announced the winner of the presidential election Saturday. Brown’s mailbox also was vandalized with the same Nazi symbol. It reminds us of what many parents likely have told their children from time to time: Keep your hands to yourself. Or in this case, leave people’s property alone. And that doesn’t even address the flat out ugliness of the swastika left on Brown’s sign and mailbox. The silver lining to the incident is the support Brown received from his neighbors, who posted another sign that said “Love thy neighbor” in Brown’s yard and also cleaned his mailbox.
DUSTER: For the forced cancellation of two high school football games. Longview’s game against Sherman and Carthage’s contest against Gatesville were called off this week because of COVID-19 cases and precautions involving those two schools in Central and North Texas. The cancellations are an unfortunate reminder of the severity of the ongoing pandemic, with rising cases being reported statewide as well as in Gregg and surrounding counties. While the disappointment is real for players, coaches and fans, Lobo head coach John King put the game cancellations into their proper perspective: “I hope that all of the kids in Sherman come out healthy, that is the biggest thing. Football is a game, and it’s life when you’re dealing with this virus.”
GUSHER: For the creative ways area schools, organizations and residents found to honor our local service members for Veterans Day. Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most large gatherings and ceremonies, events such as a classic car parade to Longview senior living facilities and a drive-thru event at Longview ISD’s Foster Middle School showed veterans that they aren’t forgotten and are appreciated.