Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the increased demand in the Longview area for flu vaccinations. Although area health officials reported they aren’t seeing a surge of confirmed cases of the flu, interest in flu shots is high. That’s a good sign that East Texans are taking the dual threat of flu season and the continued COVID-19 pandemic seriously. As Dr. Yashashree Vegi at Christus Trinity Clinic said, “It would be a very bad combination if (people) had flu and COVID, so I think this year, we should make more and more emphasis on flu vaccination.” And despite misinformation that vaccinations can give you the virus, Vegi said that just isn’t true. So don’t delay — roll up your sleeve, and get that shot.
GUSHER: For the steps taken in a project to build a new Longview Police Department facility. The City Council this past week awarded a $23.8 million contract to a Flint-based construction firm for the complex planned on West South Street near the existing police department. Work is set to begin early next year and be completed by the end of 2022. The project is part of a $104 million bond package that city taxpayers approved in 2018. That package included $52.4 million worth of public safety facility improvements. The “state-of-the-art” facility, as described by Police Chief Mike Bishop, will be more than twice the size of the current building and also be built with a focus on new technology. It should excite residents to know a project that started two years ago with voters going to the polls is finally taking steps toward becoming a reality. We look forward to seeing the construction work progress.
GUSHER: For Longview ISD’s participation in a state pilot program that provides free COVID-19 testing to all its campuses. The program, which is paid for by the state, allows district staff members to opt out of the screenings and also requires parental permission for student testing. That makes sense, and we hope Longview ISD employees agree to take part in the tests, which consist of a 30-second nasal swab and provide results in about 15 minutes. What we don’t know is how students will be tested and what kind of communication parents will receive about the process. Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams seemed to indicate this past week that students who fail an initial screening before they’re allowed on campuses will be offered a test that a parent would be able to approve or refuse. “So, when a parent comes to get (the student), they can fill out a consent form if they want their child tested for COVID. If they don’t, there’s no pressure, there’s no hassle. There’s no one group that’s targeted. It’s not mandatory at all,” he said. It’s unclear what, if any, information parents have received on the screenings, which are set to begin next week on campuses. We urge district officials to provide parents as many details as possible so they can make the best informed decisions concerning their children.
DUSTER: For the lack of information about a meeting involving one of Longview ISD’s charter partners. The first meeting of the local advisory council for the Texas Council for International Studies was Thursday evening, but we’re not sure who even knew it was happening. TCIS operates Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School and South Ward Elementary School. Part of the district’s agreement with TCIS includes a local advisory council, since the nonprofit organization is not based in Longview and holds its board meetings elsewhere. The News-Journal tried for about a month to get details of the council with no success. That means we — as well as parents and other stakeholders of those schools — didn’t know before Thursday who is on the council and didn’t know how they were chosen. (We found out at the meeting that the council consists of 10 parents who were selected by campus principals.) The notification of the meeting as well as the agenda also were not posted on Longview ISD and TCIS’ websites. Will parents and other community members have an opportunity to speak at future meetings? If this council is supposed to be a way for parents to voice questions and concerns about TCIS schools, that has not been made clear. We urge officials to ensure parents are made aware of upcoming meetings and to allow them the opportunity to provide input about their children’s schools.