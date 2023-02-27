Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Longview High School student filmmakers, who won top prizes not only at a recent area festival but at the state UIL competition. Director Karsyn Doxey and her film noir, “Peach Lane,” took home Best of the Fest at the Mainstreet Short Film Festival in Carthage. “Peach Lane” also won first place at the UIL film competition in Austin. Another LHS student film, “Code: Destiny,” took fourth place in the state contest. “Code: Destiny” is written and directed by Ben Hatfield. Also at the Mainstreet Short Film Festival, Longview High School student Dina Zeid won Best Actress in the Young Filmmaker division for her performance in “Peach Lane,” and LHS student Carolyn Purdum won Best Young Filmmaker for her documentary titled “Deadly Cargo,” which focused on the 1947 Texas City disaster. All of the LHS student films are available to view on YouTube. Congratulations to these talented students.
GUSHER: For renovations at ArtsView Children’s Theatre in Longview. The theater on West Tyler Street received a grant for almost $33,000 from the Texas Commission on the Arts. Nathaniel Olson, executive and artistic director of ArtsView, told us the funds were used on a variety of updates inside and outside the building. Those include a newly painted facade; rebuilt auditorium risers; new auditorium seating; renovated restrooms to be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and a new third restroom; updated exterior lighting; new street signage; and a mural on an outside wall. That’s a lot of changes and even more reasons to attend a future ArtsView production.
GUSHER: For Scott Caron’s service to the city of Longview. Caron, the Parks and Recreation director, is leaving his post to join the private sector. During his about eight-year tenure as the city’s Parks and Recreation director, he’s overseen the completion of numerous parks projects — he estimated about 20 of various sizes and degrees. Those include numerous park upgrades related to the 2018 bond package, including at Broughton Recreation Center, of which he says he’s the most proud. Good luck to Caron with the next phase of his career.
GUSHER: For the success of Longview ISD’s new health and wellness program. Wayne Guidry, LISD’s assistant superintendent of business finance, started the program about eight months ago and said he hoped it would help educators and other school district employees with what he describes as a difficult and stressful profession. He said staying fit has “helped keep me sane as an educator. I just see too often where education gets the best of our employees.” Guidry said of 761 participating Longview ISD employees, 76% are actively engaged, which is better than the 32% the district had been told to anticipate. He also said 280 employees have earned an additional day off work through program rewards. Overall, district absences were up by 262 this past fall, but the program participants combined missed 334 fewer days than a year ago, Guidry said.