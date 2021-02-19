Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher, for Longview mostly escaping the same weather-related headaches seen elsewhere in East Texas and the state, but duster for the problems that couldn’t be avoided. For the most part, our city is fortunate. Longview has not had the water disruptions such as the one Kilgore first experienced Wednesday. A surge in usage, including from burst pipes, forced that city to implement water restrictions and then a boil notice. Similar issues were experienced in Tyler. Longview uses three water sources with three water treatment plants. “Our water plants are capable of delivering 52 million gallons of water per day,” Mayor Andy Mack posted on Facebook. “Our typical usage is between 10-15 million gallons per day. Although we are definitely seeing an increase in usage, we are only using about 50 percent of our capacity.” That’s great news and shows the city’s water infrastructure is capable of weathering these types of storms. And, although there have been a scattering of power outages, Longview and the surrounding areas have been mostly immune to the large-scale disruptions seen elsewhere across Texas. That’s because while most of the state’s power grid is managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Northeast Texas is part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which includes AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. Of course, some winter weather-related problems are inevitable. Those include travel woes and wrecks as well as empty grocery shelves because of supply disruptions. Hopefully, these problems soon will be in the rearview mirror as temperatures begin to rise this weekend.
GUSHER: For the progress made by Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan after he suffered a heart attack Feb. 4. Bryan had the heart attack before a Gladewater Rotary Club meeting. Gladewater Rotarian Leon Word performed life-saving CPR on Bryan until EMS arrived, and he was taken to a Longview medical center. He eventually was moved to Dallas. One of the latest social media updates from Bryan’s family said he was doing well and was expected to be moved out of the iCU soon. County officials told us this past week that they were looking forward to Bryan’s return to work and praised his love for his community. We echo those sentiments and wish Bryan well in his recovery. To help support the Bryan family with medical expenses, a GoFundMe account has been created at www.gofundme.com/f/tim-tina-bryan-medical-expenses .
DUSTER: For the impending closure of the Gladewater Opry, which has provided a performance venue for local and up-and-coming musicians for almost 30 years. Owner Nancy Ivy said the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the Opry left her without a choice. “You can’t keep putting money into something that isn’t making money,” she told us. Ivy and her husband, Jim, who died three years ago, started the Gladewater Opry in 1992 inside what was originally a movie theater in downtown Gladewater. The last Saturday night show was in January, and the final show will be a Friday Night Special, with Shake Rattle and Roll performing at 7 p.m. March 19. We can only hope that, at some point, the Gladewater Opry once again will welcome musicians to its stage. Its closure is a loss for Gladewater and the East Texas music scene.
DUSTER: For the third shooting death in Longview in about a two-week span. Police have not said any of the deaths are related, but, still, this is a grim start to 2021. Longview has made strides in recent years to reduce its homicide rate after sky-high numbers in 2015 led to marches, rallies and calls in the community for peace. Police have arrested Tolla Michelle McNeely, 40, in the Feb. 12 death of 40-year-old Jose Manuel Delarosa of Henderson. Police say an argument inside a vehicle parked in the Triple Creek shopping center led to McNeely shooting Delarosa. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the other two shooting deaths. Officers found Rashad McCray, 27, of Longview, dead Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road. And on Feb. 1, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue. The victim, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. We can only hope the remainder of the year doesn’t follow this violent trend.